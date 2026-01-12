PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Vince Whaley finished tied for 72nd at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Whaley at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Whaley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T7269-68-75-68E
    2024MC76-67+3
    2022T1766-67-69-64-14

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 14-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT368-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1764-69-68-68-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3768-70-70-67-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6072-69-76-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT367-67-68-67-19--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3874-69-71-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7466-71-71-77+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5767-70-69-69-95.300
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT2312-10-7--21.674

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged -0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.229
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.227
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.043

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.229 in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his driving performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley averaged -0.349 in his past five starts, suggesting room for improvement with his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Whaley has shown strength with a positive 0.227 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Whaley delivered a positive 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts, which has been a strength in his recent play.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW