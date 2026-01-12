Vince Whaley betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
Vince Whaley finished tied for 72nd at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Whaley's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T72
|69-68-75-68
|E
|2024
|MC
|76-67
|+3
|2022
|T17
|66-67-69-64
|-14
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2025, he finished tied for 72nd after posting a score of even par.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 17th at 14-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|64-69-68-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T60
|72-69-76-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|74-69-71-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|66-71-71-77
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T23
|12-10-7
|--
|21.674
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.229 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has an average of 0.227 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.043 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.229
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.043
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.229 in his past five tournaments, indicating challenges with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Whaley averaged -0.349 in his past five starts, suggesting room for improvement with his iron play.
- Around the greens, Whaley has shown strength with a positive 0.227 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Whaley delivered a positive 0.309 Strokes Gained: Putting average in his past five starts, which has been a strength in his recent play.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
