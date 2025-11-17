Vince Whaley betting profile: The RSM Classic
Vince Whaley finished tied for eighth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Whaley's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T8
|67-68-63-71
|-13
|2022
|T63
|65-73-71-72
|-1
|2021
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|2020
|T65
|67-71-71-70
|-3
At The RSM Classic
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|64-69-68-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T60
|72-69-76-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T3
|67-67-68-67
|-19
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T38
|74-69-71-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|66-71-71-77
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|67-70-69-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T4
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|72.500
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|69-67-68-70
|-10
|19.563
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|0.037
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.065
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.178
|0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.265
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.415
|0.482
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
- Whaley ranked fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.50% this season and has earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points (101st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of The RSM Classic.
