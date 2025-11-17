PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Vince Whaley finished tied for eighth at 13-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2024. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of building on that strong performance in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Whaley at The RSM Classic.

    Whaley's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T867-68-63-71-13
    2022T6365-73-71-72-1
    2021MC71-73+2
    2020T6567-71-71-70-3

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for eighth at 13-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT368-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1764-69-68-68-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3768-70-70-67-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6072-69-76-69+2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT367-67-68-67-19--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3874-69-71-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7466-71-71-77+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5767-70-69-69-95.300
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT467-67-70-70-672.500
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3369-67-68-70-1019.563

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged 0.482 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1010.037-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.065-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.1780.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.2650.611
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.4150.482

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (101st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.065 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 60th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 26th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 64th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
    • Whaley ranked fourth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.50% this season and has earned 404 FedExCup Regular Season points (101st).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

