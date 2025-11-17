Vince Whaley betting profile: The RSM Classic

Whaley has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Whaley has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.