Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 2-10 and Ties Qualifying Tournament (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Visit Knoxville Open
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2021 Season
AdventHealth Championship: Overcame a second-round 75 with weekend rounds of 65-67 to rise to a finish of fifth at the AdventHealth Championship.
Visit Knoxville Open: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour title by one stroke at the Visit Knoxville Open. Carded a final-round 66 to edge Stephan Jaeger by one stroke at 20-under on Sunday.
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Fired a final-round 67 to rise to a T7 finish at 10-under 274 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic
2020 Season
Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39: Rose to a T4 finish after a final-round 64 (and 20-under total) at the Orange County National Championship presented by Knight 39.
Evans Scholars Invitational: Rose to a T7 finish at 13-under 275 at the Evans Scholars Invitational on the strength of a final-round 66.
Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: Held a share of the 36-hole lead and the 54-hole lead after opening with rounds of 65-69-66 at Victoria National. Finished the week T2 at 17-under 271 after a final-round 1-under 71.
Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna before finishing the week T7 at 9-under 275.
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Highlighted by a final-round 9-under 63, finished T10 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes at 10-under 278.
LECOM Suncoast Classic: Carded four rounds of 68 or better to finish T4 at 20-under 268 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic.
2019 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making 10 cuts and finishing in the top 25 eight times. Ended the season No. 9 on the Order of Merit to earn 2020 Korn Ferry Tour membership.
Mackenzie Investments Open: Shot a bogey-free 65 during the second round at Elm Ridge CC, making just two bogeys over 72 holes, to finish alone in fourth place and move into the top 10 on the Order of Merit.
1932byBateman Open: Played his final five holes of the tournament in Edmonton in 4-under par, with an eagle on No. 17, to finish T10 with Wil Bateman, Brinson Paolini and Derek Barron.
Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates: Made just three bogeys all week at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, picking up his second top-10 of the season, thanks to four under-par rounds.
GolfBC Championship: Made history by shooting only the second 59 in Mackenzie Tour history. Following a 71-67-70 start, was eights shots off the lead when the final round began. Made five front-nine birdies to turn in 31 and then kept making birdies at Gallagher’s Canyon G&CC—at Nos. 10, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18 for a 7-under 28 and the first 59 since Brady Schnell at the 2014 ATB Financial Classic. Finished the event alone in third, three shots behind winner Jake Knapp.
2018 Season
Played in all 12 Mackenzie Tour events, making 10 cuts and recording three top-10 finishes. At No. 18 on the Order of Merit at season's end, earned an exemption into the second stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and 2019 Mackenzie Tour status.
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Picked up his third top-10 of the season, in Edmonton, when he T8 at the Edmonton Petroleum G&CC. Used rounds of 69-69-66-67 to T8 with Dawson Armstrong.
Bayview Place DCBank Open presented by Times Colonist: Picked up a second consecutive top-10 with a T4 in Victoria. Opened and closed with a pair of 66s and added a 69 in the second round and a third-round 67 to finish at 12 under, with Dylan Wu.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Was the only player in the field at Point Grey G&CC to post four under-par rounds (70-69-69-68). Finished fifth, four shots behind winner Jordan Niebrugge.
2017 Season
Thanks to four top-10 finishes, ended the year 20th on the Order of Merit to earn an exemption into the Second Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
Freedom 55 Financial Championship: Posted a T6 finish at the season-ending event. After moving into a share of second place through 54 holes, with a 6-under-par 64 in the third round, he closed with a 1-under-par 69 to finish T6 to narrowly move from 23rd to 20th on the Order of Merit, earning an exemption into the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School.
ATB Financial Classic: Finished T6, where he was two shots off the 36-hole lead, closing with rounds of 69-71.
Bayview Place Cardtronics Open presented by Times Colonist: Finished T5, carding four rounds in the 60s and continuing his streak of under-par rounds to eight consecutive.
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Opened his professional career with a T8, using four under-par rounds to record the top-10.
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Sebring, FL: Earned status with a T3 finish as an amateur. Shot rounds of 71-67-67-69 in Sebring, Fla.
Amateur Highlights
- Captained the University of Georgia golf team his senior season.
- Named a third-team All-American following a three-win junior campaign, co-captaining the team to an SEC Championship victory.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE