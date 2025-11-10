Greyson Sigg betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Greyson Sigg finished tied for ninth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Sigg's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T9
|67-67-69-69
|-12
|2023
|T11
|64-69-66-72
|-13
|2022
|T22
|68-71-66-72
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|15
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 13-under.
- Sigg has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.976 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged 0.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.065
|-0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.427
|0.976
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.093
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.498
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.086
|0.513
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg sported a 0.427 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 69.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
- Sigg has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 160th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.77% ranked 25th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
