1H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Greyson Sigg finished tied for ninth at 12-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Sigg's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T967-67-69-69-12
    2023T1164-69-66-72-13
    2022T2268-71-66-72-7

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4667-68-67-72-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-70-68-66-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2169-68-69-70-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1969-71-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-69-68-67-1215
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-70-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-73+1--

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 13-under.
    • Sigg has an average of -0.152 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.976 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged 0.513 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.065-0.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4270.976
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green620.0930.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.498-0.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.0860.513

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg sported a 0.427 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 69.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he ranked 149th by breaking par 20.69% of the time.
    • Sigg has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 160th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.77% ranked 25th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

