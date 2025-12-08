Greyson Sigg betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Greyson Sigg of the United States plays a shot on the 14th hole during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Greyson Sigg has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This marks Sigg's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Sigg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|66-62-72-67
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|70-72-71-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|67-68-67-72
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|69-71-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T39
|68-69-68-67
|-12
|15
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
Sigg's recent performances
- Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 13-under.
- Sigg has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sigg has averaged 0.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.051
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.392
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.070
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.454
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.058
|0.484
Sigg's advanced stats and rankings
- Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 (98th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Sigg sported a 0.392 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 70.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Sigg delivered a -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71.
- Sigg has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking him 159th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
