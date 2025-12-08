PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Greyson Sigg betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greyson Sigg of the United States plays a shot on the 14th hole during the third round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg has not competed in this tournament in the past five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2025 PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Sigg at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This marks Sigg's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2566-62-72-67-15--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4670-72-71-72+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4667-68-67-72-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-70-68-66-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2169-68-69-70-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1969-71-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-69-68-67-1215
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 13-under.
    • Sigg has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged 0.484 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0510.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3920.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.0700.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.454-0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0580.484

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 (98th) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Sigg sported a 0.392 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 70.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg delivered a -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.71.
    • Sigg has earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking him 159th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

