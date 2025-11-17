PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Greyson Sigg betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the 10th teeduring the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Greyson Sigg of the United States plays his shot from the 10th teeduring the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 13, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Greyson Sigg finished tied for 15th at 13-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on his recent missed cut performance at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Sigg at The RSM Classic.

    Sigg's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-75+4
    2023T1566-69-70-64-13
    2022MC64-75-3
    2020MC73-68-1

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Sigg's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Sigg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 15th at 13-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Sigg's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4670-72-71-72+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4667-68-67-72-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1567-70-68-66-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2169-68-69-70-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1969-71-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT3968-69-68-67-1215
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-71-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-70-1--

    Sigg's recent performances

    • Sigg has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 13-under.
    • Sigg has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.888 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.159 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Sigg has averaged 0.868 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sigg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee940.0650.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.4270.888
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.0930.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.498-0.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.0860.868

    Sigg's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sigg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.065 (94th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranked 154th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sigg sported a 0.427 mark that ranked 27th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 69.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Sigg delivered a -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 20.32% of the time.
    • Sigg's Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.85% ranked 23rd on TOUR this season, and he earned 164 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 160th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sigg as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

