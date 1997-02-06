Exempt status
PGA TOUR: Winner, PGA Championship (thru 2025-26)
PGA TOUR Victories (5)
- 2019 Barracuda Championship
- 2020 PGA Championship, Workday Charity Open
- 2021 World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession, The Open Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (1-2)
2020 Lost to Daniel Berger, Charles Schwab Challenge
2020 Defeated Justin Thomas, Workday Charity Open
2021 Lost to Patrick Cantlay, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2016 Lost to J.J. Spaun, Ollie Schniederjans, Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna
National Teams
- 2017 Walker Cup
- 2017, 2018 Arnold Palmer Cup
- 2018 Eisenhower Trophy
Personal
- Son of Blaine and Debbie and has a brother, Garrett.
- Graduated from Cal in 2019 with a degree in Business Administration.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
The Open Championship: Won The Open Championship by two strokes over Jordan Spieth, earning his second major championship title and fifth PGA TOUR victory. Win came in his eighth career major start (first at The Open) and 51st start on TOUR at the age of 24 years, 5 months, 12 days. Became the seventh player since 1900 to win The Open in his tournament debut and first since Ben Curtis in 2003. Became the first player to win two different majors in his first attempt (PGA Championship, The Open Championship). Became the eighth player since 1920 to win multiple majors before turning 25 and first since Jordan Spieth in 2015. Did not make a bogey over the final 31 holes, becoming the first major champion to not make a bogey in the final round since he played the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship bogey-free.
U.S. Open: Finished T4 at the U.S. Open in June, his second career top-five in a major championship. Led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (72.22 percent).
the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide: Lost to Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, falling to 1-2 for his career in playoffs. Marked his third career runner-up on TOUR and sixth top-10 of the season.
PGA Championship: Finished T8 in his title defense at the PGA Championship.
RBC Heritage: Opened with rounds of 65-68-67 to play in the final group with Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage. A closing-round, 4-over 72 left him T7, marking fourth top-10 finish of the season.
World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession: Won the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession by three strokes, earning his fourth PGA TOUR title and first in a World Golf Championships event. Became the second player to win a WGC and a major championship before turning 25, joining Tiger Woods. Became the seventh player since World War II to win four PGA TOUR titles, including a major championship, before turning 25. Held a two-stroke lead after three rounds, improving to 1-for-2 with the 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (2.386 per round), SG: Tee to Green (3.132 per round) and Birdies (27).
2020 Season
Won twice, including his first career major championship title at the PGA Championship, and finished the season No. 6 in the FedExCup standings, advancing to the TOUR Championship for the first time in his career. First victory of the season came at the Workday Charity Open in a playoff over Justin Thomas. Lost to Daniel Berger in a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first event back from the suspension of the season. Was recognized through the Comcast Business TOUR Top 10, holding the No. 2 position in the FedExCup standings entering the Playoffs. Missed the cut at the Travelers Championship, snapping a streak of 22 consecutive cuts made to begin his professional career. Became the second player since 1990 to make the first 20 cuts of his professional career (first: Tiger Woods). Finished in the top-10 seven times and made 19 cuts in 21 starts. Led the PGA TOUR in Eagles (16) and was the only player to make three eagles in a round (R3/Waste Management Phoenix Open).
PGA Championship: Won his first major championship title in his PGA Championship debut and second start in a major. Marked his third PGA TOUR victory in his 29th career start. Became the fourth player since WWII to win the PGA Championship before turning 24, joining Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Became the first player to record a closing 36-hole score of 129 or better in PGA Championship history and the second winner to shoot a 64 or better in the final round. Became the ninth player to win the PGA Championship in his tournament debut and third to win a major in two or fewer starts. Led the field in Driving Accuracy, hitting 39 of 56 fairways, and Strokes Gained: Putting (8.076). Made an eagle at the par-4 16th in the final round, becoming the first player to make an eagle in the final round of the PGA Championship and go on to win since Rory McIlroy in 2014.
Workday Charity Open: Defeated Justin Thomas in a playoff to win the Workday Charity Open, collecting his second career PGA TOUR title in his 26th start. Became the first player since Tiger Woods in 1996 to win twice before missing two cuts as a professional. Led outright after each of the first two rounds and entered the final round in third place, three strokes behind Thomas and one behind Viktor Hovland. Made a 24-foot, 3-inch birdie putt on the first extra hole to extend the playoff before winning with a par on the third hole.
Charles Schwab Challenge: Lost to Daniel Berger in a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge, earning his second career runner-up on the PGA TOUR in his 23rd career start. Missed putts inside six feet at the 72nd hole (5'9") and the playoff hole (3'0"). Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.25).
Sony Open in Hawaii: Held a two-stroke lead after the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii before finishing T21. Marked his first 18-hole lead/co-lead on the PGA TOUR.
2019 Season
Earned first career PGA TOUR title at the Barracuda Championship as a Special Temporary Member in his eighth career start and qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in his rookie season, advancing to the BMW Championship and finishing the season at No. 59 in the FedExCup standings. Was one of eight rookies to qualify for the Playoffs and one of five to advance to the BMW Championship. Recorded three top-five finishes and made the cut in all nine starts.
Barracuda Championship: Earned first PGA TOUR title in his eighth career start at age 22 years, 5 months, 22 days a with three-point victory over Troy Merritt at the Barracuda Championship. Posted point totals of 13-7-13-14 for a four-round score of +47. Birdied four of his last five holes en route to victory. Joined Cameron Champ, Adam Long and Matthew Wolff as players to win during the 2018-19 season in their ninth career start or earlier. With the win, became eligible for PGA TOUR membership through the 2020-21 season. Became the first Special Temporary Member to win on TOUR since Shane Lowry at the 2015 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Became the fourth consecutive winner of the event to earn his first TOUR victory. Made three bogeys through 72 holes, the fewest in the field.
John Deere Classic: Made two eagles in the final round of the John Deere Classic (par-5 second, par-5 17th) to close with a 66 and finish T4. Represented his second top-five in his seventh career PGA TOUR start.
3M Open: Playing on a sponsor exemption in his fourth career start as a professional, tied Bryson DeChambeau for second at the 3M Open, earning enough non-member FedExCup points to qualify for Special Temporary Membership. Held a share of the 54-hole lead, the first lead/co-lead after any round of his career. Played with eventual champion Matthew Wolff in the final pairing during the final round. Made 26 birdies, tied for the most in the field.
Amateur Highlights
- Played four seasons at Cal, where he was a three-time first-team All-American and four-time first-team All-Pac 12. Named 2018 Golfweek Men's National Player of the Year. Earned Pac-12 Player of the Year honors in 2019.
- Reached the No. 1 position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.