The Ballfrogs also took a risk at their Team Hole, Storrowed, the par-4 fifth. Boston was looking at a 10-foot eagle putt and in prime position before Los Angeles’ Sahith Theegala chipped in for eagle. Los Angeles then threw the Hammer and Thorbjornsen immediately disclosed that he didn’t know which way the putt was breaking. After some assurance from his teammates, Boston accepted and Thorbjornsen made the putt to tie the hole and avoid an early three-point deficit.