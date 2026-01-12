Collin Morikawa betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Collin Morikawa finished tied for seventh at 18-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Morikawa's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T7
|66-65-67-64
|-18
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2021, he finished tied for seventh after posting a score of 18-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has an average of 0.380 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has an average of -0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.056
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.380 in his past five tournaments, showing solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Morikawa delivered a strong 0.719 mark over his last five starts, demonstrating his iron play strength.
- Around the greens, Morikawa struggled with a -0.318 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Morikawa posted a -0.726 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his last five starts, indicating challenges with the putter.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.