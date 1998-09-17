|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
PGA TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
FedExCup menu
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 menu
Stats menu
Video and Audio menu
News menu
Fantasy menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS menu
Schedule menu
Charles Schwab Cup menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
KORN FERRY TOUR menu
Schedule menu
Players menu
The 25 menu
Stats menu
Shop menu
PGA TOUR Canada menu
Schedule menu
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica menu
Other Languages menu
S.H. Kim
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
180 lbs
82 kg
Weight
September 17, 1998
Birthday
24
AGE
Changwon, South Korea
Birthplace
Changwon, South Korea
Residence
Korea National Sport University
College
2017
Turned Pro
$874,013
Career Earnings
South Korea
City Plays From
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
2022 Season
Earned his first PGA TOUR card and finished No. 9 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Eligibility Points List despite missing a month in the middle of the season to return to Asia. Logged five top-10s, including two runner-up finishes and a solo-third, across his 22 starts. Only missed four cuts. Finished seventh on Tour in scoring average (68.99), eighth in total driving, and sixth in the all-around ranking.