Exempt status

PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2022 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2022-23)

JOINED TOUR

Korn Ferry Tour: 2022

2022 PGA TOUR: 2023

International Victories (2)

2020 KPGA Championship

KPGA Championship 2021 Japan PGA Championship

PLAYOFF RECORD

KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)

2022 Lost to Trevor Werbylo, Lake Charles Championship

Special Interests

Career Highlights

2022 Season

Earned his first PGA TOUR card and finished No. 9 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Eligibility Points List despite missing a month in the middle of the season to return to Asia. Logged five top-10s, including two runner-up finishes and a solo-third, across his 22 starts. Only missed four cuts. Finished seventh on Tour in scoring average (68.99), eighth in total driving, and sixth in the all-around ranking.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Followed a T11 in the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event by playing the weekend at 8-under par en route to 10-under 274 and T6 at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.

Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Followed a T11 in the first Korn Ferry Tour Finals event by playing the weekend at 8-under par en route to 10-under 274 and T6 at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship.

Huntsville Championship: Tallied just seven bogeys across four rounds, tied for the second-fewest over-par holes in the field, and totaled an 8-under 272 for a T6 at the Huntsville Championship.

Lake Charles Championship: Held a share of the 54-hole lead and opened the final round with a 1-over par front nine (four bogeys and three birdies), but rallied with a bogey-free 4-under 31 on the back nine, highlighted by an eagle at the par-5 14th and back-to-back birdies on the 71st and 72nd holes, forcing a playoff with Trevor Werbylo. Defeated by Werbylo on the third playoff hole after a missed birdie attempt. Totaled an 18-under 266 for his second runner-up finish of the season at the Lake Charles Championship.

LECOM Suncoast Classic: Made eight birdies and shot a bogey-free 4-under 31 on the back nine as part of a final-round 5-under 66 as he totaled a 16-under 268 and came up one stroke short of a playoff, finishing T2 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic for his second top-three on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club: Followed a T19 in his Korn Ferry Tour debut with a solo third at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, largely off the strength of a 7-under 65 in the second round and 6-under 66 in the final round to total a 16-under 272.

Q SCHOOL GRADUATE