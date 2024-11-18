PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
S.H. Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic

S.H. Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic

    S.H. Kim enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 42nd-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Kim at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • Kim missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2022.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/17/2022MC72-67-3

    Kim's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Kim has an average finishing position of 51st in his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of 2.458 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -2.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kim .

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 this season (145th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 174th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.618. Additionally, he ranks 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.77%.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages 28.15 putts per round (13th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62304.3309.6
    Greens in Regulation %17961.77%67.28%
    Putts Per Round1328.1529.6
    Par Breakers5725.25%26.23%
    Bogey Avoidance15416.06%16.05%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Although Kim hasn't won any of the 32 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times (65.6%).
    • Currently, Kim sits 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044.
    • Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854 (he finished 67th in that event).
    • At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.239-2.325
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green174-0.618-2.626
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.1800.145
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4882.458
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.190-2.348

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-64-66-70-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-71-69-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-69-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5567-69-70-73-94
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6669-66-73-78+64
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6468-69-70-74-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5169-69-70-70-6--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-70-66-73-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-68+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4271-66-69-72-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The RSM Classic.

