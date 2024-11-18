S.H. Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044.

Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854 (he finished 67th in that event).

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that event).