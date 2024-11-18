S.H. Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic
S.H. Kim enters play Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 42nd-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- Kim missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at The RSM Classic in 2022.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/17/2022
|MC
|72-67
|-3
Kim's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kim has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of 2.458 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -2.348 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 this season (145th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.3 yards) ranks 62nd, while his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranks 159th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kim ranks 174th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.618. Additionally, he ranks 179th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 61.77%.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages 28.15 putts per round (13th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|304.3
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|61.77%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|13
|28.15
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.25%
|26.23%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.06%
|16.05%
Kim's best finishes
- Although Kim hasn't won any of the 32 tournaments he has played this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 32 events, he made the cut 21 times (65.6%).
- Currently, Kim sits 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.044.
- Kim delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 1.399.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.854 (he finished 67th in that event).
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.627, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 14th in that event).
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (which ranked him fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fourth.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.239
|-2.325
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|174
|-0.618
|-2.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.180
|0.145
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.488
|2.458
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.190
|-2.348
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-69
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-69-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|55
|67-69-70-73
|-9
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|66
|69-66-73-78
|+6
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|64
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|51
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-70-66-73
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|71-66-69-72
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.