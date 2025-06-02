S.H. Kim betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
S.H. Kim of the Republic of Korea plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim competes in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Kim's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
S.H. Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-84
|+7
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|71-70-69-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|71-66-69-72
|-6
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T46
|67-70-66-73
|-4
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|51
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T64
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|66
|69-66-73-78
|+6
|3.800
S.H. Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he tied for 42nd with a score of 6-under.
S.H. Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.528
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.435
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-2.556
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.971
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-8.434
|-
S.H. Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.528 this season.
- His average Driving Distance for the 2025 season is 297.8 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim has recorded a -3.435 mark this season.
- Kim's Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 50.00% for the current season.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -2.971 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season.
- His Putts Per Round average is currently 29.50.
- Kim has broken par 16.67% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
