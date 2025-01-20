PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
S.H. Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open

    S.H. Kim shot 2-under and placed 50th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Farmers Insurance Open.

    The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
    • Location: San Diego, California, USA
    • Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
    • Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
    • Purse: $9.3M
    • Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon

    At the Farmers Insurance Open

    • In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kim has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 2-under.
    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished 50th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
    • Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).

    Kim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/24/20245069-68-77-72-2
    1/25/20232067-74-69-76-2

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim is averaging 2.347 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging -0.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62303.9299.4
    Greens in Regulation %17762.17%51.23%
    Putts Per Round1528.2129.6
    Par Breakers5325.61%25.62%
    Bogey Avoidance15816.72%13.58%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim played 34 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 34 tournaments, he had a 67.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 20-under and finished fourth.
    • Kim placed 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points last season.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.2060.317
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green176-0.626-3.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green520.1640.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4912.347
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.177-0.454

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5069-68-77-72-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-69-70-70-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-71+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6764-74-75-72+14
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC71-71-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6172-70-75-69+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open4568-72-68-70-29
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-71-73-66-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3668-72-70-69-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson468-64-68-64-20109
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5068-68-73-70-55
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-72-71-69-37
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6166-71-69-79+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-73+3--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5669-72-83-68+129
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-71-1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-69-69-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5567-69-70-73-94
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-72+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6669-66-73-78+64
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6468-69-70-74-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5169-69-70-70-6--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4667-70-66-73-4--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-68+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4271-66-69-72-6--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic4271-70-69-66-6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.