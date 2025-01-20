S.H. Kim betting profile: Farmers Insurance Open
S.H. Kim shot 2-under and placed 50th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) Jan. 22-25 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open.
The Farmers Insurance Open tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 22-25, 2025
- Location: San Diego, California, USA
- Course: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course)
- Par: 72 / 7,765 yards
- Purse: $9.3M
- Previous winner: Matthieu Pavon
At the Farmers Insurance Open
- In his last two appearances at the Farmers Insurance Open, Kim has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 2-under.
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2024, he finished 50th after posting a score of 2-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Matthieu Pavon posted numbers of 0.597 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (36th in field), 5.394 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 5.965 in SG: Putting (fifth).
- Pavon also posted numbers of 294.5 in average driving distance (38th in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (24th), and 28.25 putts per round (eighth).
Kim's recent history at the Farmers Insurance Open
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/24/2024
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|1/25/2023
|20
|67-74-69-76
|-2
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kim has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 12-under.
- In terms of driving distance, S.H. Kim has averaged 299.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim is averaging 2.347 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging -0.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|303.9
|299.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|62.17%
|51.23%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.21
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|53
|25.61%
|25.62%
|Bogey Avoidance
|158
|16.72%
|13.58%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim played 34 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 34 tournaments, he had a 67.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (23 cuts made).
- Last season Kim's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he shot 20-under and finished fourth.
- Kim placed 113th in the FedExCup standings with 346 points last season.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.206
|0.317
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|176
|-0.626
|-3.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|52
|0.164
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.491
|2.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.177
|-0.454
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|69-68-77-72
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|67
|64-74-75-72
|+1
|4
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|72-70-75-69
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|45
|68-72-68-70
|-2
|9
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-71-73-66
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|68-72-70-69
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|68-64-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|68-68-73-70
|-5
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|7
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|66-71-69-79
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|69-72-83-68
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-69-69-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|55
|67-69-70-73
|-9
|4
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|66
|69-66-73-78
|+6
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|64
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|51
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|67-70-66-73
|-4
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|71-66-69-72
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|71-70-69-66
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.