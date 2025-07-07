S.H. Kim betting profile: ISCO Championship
S.H. Kim of the Republic of Korea plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
S.H. Kim returns to the ISCO Championship after finishing tied for 55th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
S.H. Kim's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T55
|67-69-70-73
|-9
At the ISCO Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
S.H. Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-84
|+7
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|71-70-69-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|71-66-69-72
|-6
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-68
|+2
|--
|Oct. 27, 2024
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|T46
|67-70-66-73
|-4
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|51
|69-69-70-70
|-6
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T64
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|66
|69-66-73-78
|+6
|3.800
S.H. Kim's recent performances
- Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at The RSM Classic, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
S.H. Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.528
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-3.435
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-2.556
|-0.213
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.971
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-8.434
|-0.493
S.H. Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.528 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim is sporting a -3.435 mark this season. He has a 50 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -2.971 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
- Kim's average Driving Distance is 297.8 yards this season.
- He has broken par 16.67 percent of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
