1H AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.H. Kim of the Republic of Korea plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

S.H. Kim of the Republic of Korea plays his tee shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim returns to the ISCO Championship after finishing tied for 55th in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at the ISCO Championship.

    S.H. Kim's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5567-69-70-73-9

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 55th after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    S.H. Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-84+7--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4271-70-69-66-6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4271-66-69-72-6--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-68+2--
    Oct. 27, 2024ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPT4667-70-66-73-4--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's Open5169-69-70-70-6--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT6468-69-70-74-3--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham Championship6669-66-73-78+63.800

    S.H. Kim's recent performances

    • Kim's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 42nd at The RSM Classic, where he finished with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.177 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    S.H. Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5280.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--3.435-0.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--2.556-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.971-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--8.434-0.493

    S.H. Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.528 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kim is sporting a -3.435 mark this season. He has a 50 percent Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -2.971 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.50.
    • Kim's average Driving Distance is 297.8 yards this season.
    • He has broken par 16.67 percent of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

