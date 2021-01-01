Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Top 75 Regular Season (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2018 59 Abierto Mexicano de Golf
Personal
- Walk up song would be "Thunderstruck" by AC / DC.
- Proposed to his wife at reunion tower in Dallas. They started dating at the end of their senior year of high school.
- Earliest golf memory is hitting golf balls in his front yard with his dad. He then turned five and hit one on to the roof and eventually hit a ball over the house into the backyard. Also, it was only a one story house.
- He always mark his golf ball with a quarter eagle side up when putting for birdie or better and heads up when putting for par or worse.
Special Interests
- Training his dog, hiking, outdoors
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics: Closed with a second-round 5-under 65 and consecutive 6-under 64s to rise to a T5 finish with a 17-under 263 at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.
-
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: Held a share of the lead all four rounds, including a solo 36-hole lead, en route to his first career Korn Ferry Tour victory. Led the field in greens in regulation (59 of 72) and was tied for second in fairway accuracy percentage (49 of 56). Opened with a 7-under 65 and closed with three consecutive 3-under 69s, which included a chip-in birdie on the 71st hole, for a three-stroke victory at 16-under 272 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation.
-
MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Carded a final-round 66 to rise to a T9 finish at 8-under at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.
2020 Season
-
TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks: Co-led after the first round and held the solo lead after 36 holes before finishing solo-fourth at 12-under 276 at the TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 69 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded two top-10s in 25 starts, including a season-best T3 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship. Finished T62 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
-
Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship: Carded rounds of 67-68 on the weekend to finish T3 at 12-under at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship, his best career finish on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay: Making his debut on the Korn Ferry Tour, carded a final-round 69 to finish T9. His wife flew down the morning of the final round and (covertly) watched his final 13 holes before surprising him after he finished on the 18th green.
2018 Season
-
113 VISA Open de Argentina presentado por Macro: Four par-or-better rounds helped him to a seventh-place finish in Argentina's national open. The key score of his tournament was his 7-under 65 in the third round.
-
Diners Club Peru Open presentado por Lexus: Had a pair of 67s in the second and final rounds that led to a T6 with Tano Goya and Michael Weaver at Los Inkas GC, his sixth top-10 of the campaign and sixth in his last seven starts.
-
San Luis Championship: Continued his solid play with four more under-par rounds at La Loma Golf to secure a solo-third finish. Used rounds of 67-67 to finish at 14-under, five shots behind winner Nicolás Echavarría.
-
Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship: Was again in contention all week, this time in São Paulo. Was one of five players in the field to shoot four rounds in the 60s at São Paulo GC. Was in contention all week, with a 66-67-69 start and shot a final-round 69 to secure his second third-place finish of the campaign. The $11,900 payday moved him to second on the Order of Merit at the time.
-
Bupa Match Play: Qualified for the event in Riviera Maya, Mexico, winning his first match over Jaime Lopez before falling in the second round to Colombia's Ricardo Celia, 2 and 1.
-
87 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp: A T15 in Cordoba, Argentina, moved him past Ben Polland into the top spot on the Order of Merit, a first in his career.
-
59 Abierto Mexicano de Golf: Won the 59th playing of Mexico's national open at Tijuana CC. Entered the final round in a three-way tie for the lead. Pulled away, shooting a 65 on the final day. His 18-under score was four shots clear of Mexico's Juan Pablo Hernandez. The victory came in his 16th career start.
2017 Season
Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica with a T10 at the U.S. Q-School and finished the season ranked 30th on the Order of Merit. Made the cut in 10 of 14 starts, recording three top-10s and six top-25s. Received a sponsor's invitation into the PGA TOUR's AT&T Byron Nelson, missing the cut in his TOUR debut.
-
Shell Championship: Best performance was a two-way T2 at the season-ending Shell Championship, where he finished at 10-under, only one stroke behind tournament winner Brady Schnell at Melreese CC in Miami.
-
Honduras Open presented by Indura Beach and Golf Resort: Carded a final round 65, his lowest score of the year, to finish T5.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: After finishing T10 at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica U.S. Q-School, lost a four-man playoff for two spots inside the top-11 who secured exempt status for the first half of the season.
Amateur Highlights
- In his four years at Southern Methodist University, tallied seven top-fives and an additional nine top-10s. Best finishes were three runner-up performances. Named to three all-conference teams, twice in the American Athletic Conference and once in Confere
- Joined college teammate Bryson DeChambeau to advance to the round of 16 at the inaugural U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, in 2015. The duo was T5 during the stroke-play portion of the event.
- Won the 2012 California High School State Championship, playing for Del Oro High in Loomis. Named Sacramento Player of the Year that same season.