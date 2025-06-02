PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Smotherman plays his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Smotherman will look to improve on his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Smotherman's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC67-72-4
    2020MC74-71+2

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4268-70-69-69-6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5572-67-68-73-4--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4270-68-70-68-12--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT769-71-67-69-12--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT5371-68-71-70-46.050
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT2167-68-66-71-1624.889
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicT6166-68-70-72-83.809
    May 26, 2024Charles Schwab ChallengeT6572-69-72-74+73.700

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Smotherman's recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

