Austin Smotherman betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Austin Smotherman plays his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 31, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Smotherman will look to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Smotherman's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|67-72
|-4
|2020
|MC
|74-71
|+2
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T42
|68-70-69-69
|-6
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T55
|72-67-68-73
|-4
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T42
|70-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T7
|69-71-67-69
|-12
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T53
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|6.050
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|67-68-66-71
|-16
|24.889
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|T61
|66-68-70-72
|-8
|3.809
|May 26, 2024
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T65
|72-69-72-74
|+7
|3.700
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Smotherman's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.