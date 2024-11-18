Austin Smotherman betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Austin Smotherman carded a 55th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The RSM Classic looking for better results.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Smotherman has an average finish of 47th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2023, he finished 53rd after posting a score of 10-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Smotherman's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|11/17/2022
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|11/18/2021
|40
|65-73-72-66
|-6
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Austin Smotherman has averaged 306.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has an average of -1.769 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman is averaging 3.489 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.236 this season (52nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.9 yards) ranks 94th, while his 64.1% driving accuracy average ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Smotherman sports a 0.537 average that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 73.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smotherman's -0.657 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 177th this season, and his 30.14 putts-per-round average ranks 180th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|94
|300.9
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|73.24%
|79.63%
|Putts Per Round
|180
|30.14
|31.8
|Par Breakers
|149
|22.22%
|25.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.47%
|10.74%
Smotherman's best finishes
- Smotherman has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 12 times.
- With 62 points, Smotherman currently ranks 189th in the FedExCup standings.
Smotherman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Smotherman put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.266.
- Smotherman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 7.494 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Smotherman put up his best effort this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 1.649.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Smotherman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.061, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Smotherman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.009) at the Procore Championship (which ranked him seventh in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.236
|2.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.537
|2.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.014
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|177
|-0.657
|-1.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.102
|3.489
Smotherman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-138
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|70
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-69-72-74
|+7
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-68-70-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|67-68-66-71
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-71-67-69
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|55
|72-67-68-73
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.