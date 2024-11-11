Austin Smotherman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Smotherman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Austin Smotherman has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -1.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.