4H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

    Austin Smotherman shot 9-under and finished 59th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Smotherman's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 10-under, over his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
    • Smotherman finished 59th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2023).
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Smotherman's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/9/20235964-68-69-74-9
    10/27/20222362-67-74-70-11
    10/28/2021MC76-67+1

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Austin Smotherman has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -1.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smotherman has an average of 3.489 in his past five tournaments.
    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-302.8312.0
    Greens in Regulation %-73.33%81.48%
    Putts Per Round-30.1131.8
    Par Breakers-22.10%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance-12.10%10.74%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's best finishes

    • Smotherman has played 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 78.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--2.944
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.870
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.769
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--3.489

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Smotherman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5371-65-68-68-10--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5271-67-73-69-46
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6869-70-73-72-42
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship5069-70-72-71-65
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2363-70-65-72-1389
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic7068-71-72-76+32
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-69-72-74+74
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6166-68-70-72-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2167-68-66-71-1625
    July 25-283M Open5371-68-71-70-46
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-71-67-69-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-68-70-68-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipW/D69-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.