Austin Smotherman betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
COLUMBUS, OH - AUGUST 28: Austin Smotherman of the United States hits a tee shot during the third round of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship at The Ohio State University Golf Club on August 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Austin Smotherman shot 9-under and finished 59th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Smotherman's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 10-under, over his last three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
- Smotherman finished 59th (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent go-round at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (in 2023).
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Smotherman's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/9/2023
|59
|64-68-69-74
|-9
|10/27/2022
|23
|62-67-74-70
|-11
|10/28/2021
|MC
|76-67
|+1
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Smotherman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Austin Smotherman has averaged 312.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Smotherman is averaging -1.769 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Smotherman has an average of 3.489 in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.8
|312.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.33%
|81.48%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.11
|31.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|22.10%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.10%
|10.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's best finishes
- Smotherman has played 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 78.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.870
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.769
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.489
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Smotherman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|71-65-68-68
|-10
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|71-67-73-69
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|68
|69-70-73-72
|-4
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|50
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|5
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-138
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|70
|68-71-72-76
|+3
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-69-72-74
|+7
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|66-68-70-72
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|67-68-66-71
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|53
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-71-67-69
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
