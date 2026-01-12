PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Austin Smotherman betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)



    Austin Smotherman finished tied for 67th at three-under the last time he competed at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his previous results in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Latest odds for Smotherman at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Smotherman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T6766-72-72-67-3
    2022MC70-69-1

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii

    • In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of three-under.
    • Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.

    Smotherman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4174-77-71-67+116.434
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions Championship7365-68-70-74-73.060
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT3869-72-71-70-218.133
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC71-67-2--
    Aug. 17, 2025Albertsons Boise Open presented by ChevronMC68-71-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by WoodhouseMC74-73+5--
    July 27, 2025NV5 Invitational666-65-65-66-22100.000
    July 13, 2025The Ascendant presented by BlueT469-71-70-64-14104.000
    June 29, 2025Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS165-63-68-63-25500.000
    June 22, 2025Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita OpenT1167-64-71-68-1067.500

    Smotherman's recent performances

    • Smotherman has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
    • Smotherman has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smotherman has averaged 0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.115

    Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smotherman recorded a positive 0.335 mark in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his iron play.
    • Around the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he averaged -0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

