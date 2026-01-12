Austin Smotherman betting profile: Sony Open in Hawaii
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Austin Smotherman finished tied for 67th at three-under the last time he competed at this tournament. He'll tee off at Waialae Country Club Jan. 15-18 with hopes of improving upon his previous results in the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii.
Smotherman's recent history at the Sony Open in Hawaii
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T67
|66-72-72-67
|-3
|2022
|MC
|70-69
|-1
At the Sony Open in Hawaii
- In Smotherman's most recent appearance at the Sony Open in Hawaii, in 2023, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of three-under.
- Nick Taylor won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 16-under.
Smotherman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T41
|74-77-71-67
|+1
|16.434
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|73
|65-68-70-74
|-7
|3.060
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|T38
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|18.133
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|NV5 Invitational
|6
|66-65-65-66
|-22
|100.000
|July 13, 2025
|The Ascendant presented by Blue
|T4
|69-71-70-64
|-14
|104.000
|June 29, 2025
|Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
|1
|65-63-68-63
|-25
|500.000
|June 22, 2025
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|T11
|67-64-71-68
|-10
|67.500
Smotherman's recent performances
- Smotherman has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, where he finished first with a score of 25-under.
- Smotherman has an average of 0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.335 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smotherman has averaged 0.115 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smotherman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.115
Smotherman's advanced stats and rankings
- Smotherman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.163 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Smotherman recorded a positive 0.335 mark in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his iron play.
- Around the greens, Smotherman delivered a -0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments. On the greens, he averaged -0.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smotherman as of the start of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.