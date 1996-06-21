Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
-
Forme Tour: 2016
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
-
PGA TOUR: 2018
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2017 Air Capital Classic Supporting Wichita's Youth
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2016 Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON
Personal
- Was born in Cape Town, South Africa but moved to the United States at age 3.
- Loves going fast with favorite activities including go-karting and roller coasters.
- Favorite players to watch growing up were Ernie Els, Retief Goosen and Tiger Woods.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- The Honda Classic: Held the 36-hole lead at The Honda Classic before finishing T13. Became the second player in tournament history with a 36-hole score of 128 or better, joining Dan Pohl (128/1989).
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
The Honda Classic: Held the 36-hole lead at The Honda Classic before finishing T13. Became the second player in tournament history with a 36-hole score of 128 or better, joining Dan Pohl (128/1989).
2020 Season
Collected two top-10s in 18 starts and finished the season No. 150 in the FedExCup standings, missing the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career (third season). Made six cuts, with his best result coming at the Bermuda Championship (T3).
-
Bermuda Championship: With a T3 at the Bermuda Championship, earned his best result since winning the 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson. Carded multiple scores of 65 or better for the fourth time in his career (65/R2, 65/R4).
2019 Season
Qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the second consecutive season, ending at No. 114 in the FedExCup standings. Recorded one top-10 finish and made 15 cuts in 21 starts.
-
Mayakoba Golf Classic: Recorded third career score of 63 in round three of the Mayakoba Golf Classic en route to a T10.
2018 Season
Earned first PGA TOUR victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson and was the only rookie to advance to the TOUR Championship. Opened the FedExCup Playoffs with a T5 at THE NORTHERN TRUST and eventually finished No. 24 in the FedExCup. In all, made 16 cuts in 29 starts with four top-10s and 10 top-25s.
-
THE NORTHERN TRUST: In his FedExCup Playoffs debut, posted four under-par scores to finish T5 at THE NORTHERN TRUST. Played the back nine in 11-under for the week (1-under on the front).
-
World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: Posted back-to-back 67s in the final two rounds of the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational to finish T6 in his first-ever World Golf Championships appearance.
-
AT&T Byron Nelson: Entered the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson tied with Marc Leishman at 17-under before closing with a 6-under 65 to win by three strokes over the Australian. Collected six birdies in a seven-hole stretch on Nos. 4-10. His first career PGA TOUR victory came in his 26th career start at the age of 21 years, 10 months, 29 days, making him the youngest winner on TOUR since Si Woo Kim (21 days, 10 months, 16 days) won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2017. In the process, became the second-youngest winner of the AT&T Byron Nelson behind Tiger Woods who won in 1997 (21 years, 4 months, 18 days). The victory (the first by a rookie at the event since Keegan Bradley won in 2011), marked the 500th PGA TOUR victory by a former Korn Ferry Tour member. Became the second player (joining Mackenzie Hughes) to win on the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada (Korn Ferry Tour/2017 Wichita Open supporting Wichita's Youth, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada/2016 Syncrude Oil Country Championship). Became the seventh first-time winner of the season. Including his runner-up finish at the Wells Fargo Championship, became the fifth player with a win and a runner-up in back-to-back starts this season, joining Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Justin Thomas.
-
Wells Fargo Championship: Almost won in his 25th career start on the PGA TOUR with a T2 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship. Entered the final round only one shot back and posted only one bogey in the final round to finish two shots behind winner Jason Day. Moved to No. 51 in the FedExCup.
2017 Season
Finished the Korn Ferry Tour season with 16 starts, one win and 11 cuts made. Was 36th in the final priority-ranking order. Secured his PGA TOUR card for the 2017-18 season with a 18th-place finish on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list. Made six starts on the PGA TOUR.
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Took sole possession of the 36-hole lead by three shots at the WinCo Foods Portland Open with opening rounds of 64-65. Fell to T7 with a third-round 75 before finishing T16.
-
Air Capital Classic Supporting Wichita's Youth: Secured his PGA TOUR card with his maiden Korn Ferry Tour title at the Air Capital Classic. Opened with rounds of 62-62--124 (16-under) to set the Tour's all-time scoring mark for 36 holes before posting a third-round 67 to stretch his lead to six strokes. Closed with a final-round 68 for a five-shot victory.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Was in contention for the second time in three events at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open. Posted a final-round 64 and birdied three of the final four holes for a solo-third.
-
Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega: In his Korn Ferry Tour debut, finished T12 at the Club Colombia Championship by Servientrega. Moved into contention on the weekend with a third-round 63. Entered the final round one back, but carded a 1-over 73.
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: In just his fifth career PGA TOUR start, finished T10 in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open playing on a sponsor's invite. Highlighted by a second-round 65, his performance led to a spot in the following week's OHL Classic at Mayakoba.
2016 Season
Finished in the top 25 in all seven starts on the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada, including his first professional victory at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship. The victory and additional three top-10s secured a fourth-place finish on the Order of Merit good for Korn Ferry Tour status in 2017.
-
Niagara Championship: Finished T11 at the Niagara Championship to enter the Freedom 55 Financial Championship fifth in the Order of Merit.
-
Cape Breton Open: Opened with rounds of 66-69 en route to a T8 finish at the Cape Breton Open.
-
National Capital Open to Support Our Troops: Finished tied for ninth at the National Capital Open to Support Our Troops with rounds of 67-71-67-67.
-
John Deere Classic: Playing at the John Deere Classic in mid-August, posted rounds of 69-70-63-70 to finish T16, his first made cut on the PGA TOUR.
-
Syncrude Oil Country Championship presented by AECON: Making his third career start on the Mackenzie Tour, entered the final round of the Syncrude Oil Country Championship tied for the lead with Brock Mackenzie thanks to rounds of 69-66-66. After building a two stroke lead on the back nine, survived a 71st hole bogey to win by one and secure his first professional victory. at 20 years, 1 month and 10 days old, became the youngest winner of the PGA TOUR era on the Mackenzie Tour and advanced to No. 4 on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit.
-
Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel: Made his Mackenzie Tour debut at the Staal Foundation Open, where he shot a final round 66 to record a T10 finish.
-
U.S. Open: Earned medalist honors at U.S. Open Section Qualifying to make his professional debut at Oakmont Country Club, where he missed the cut.
-
Freedom 55 Financial Open: Opened with rounds of 62-63 at the season-ending Freedom 55 Financial Championship to take a four-stroke lead over Paul Barjon into the weekend. Finished third after rounds of 68-68 on the weekend, moving from No. 5 to No. 4 in the final Order of Merit to clinch Korn Ferry Tour status for 2017.
-
Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada Q-School-Canada: Earned status taking medalist honors with rounds of 65-68-69-72 at the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament No. 4 in British Columbia.
Amateur Highlights
- As an amateur, won the Australian Master of the Amateurs in January.
- Captured the NCAA Men's Individual title, then helped the Oregon Ducks to their first ever team championship by going 3-0 in match play. Became first player since Kevin Chappell (UCLA) in 2008 to win both the Individual and Team NCAA Championships.