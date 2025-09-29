Aaron Wise betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
Aaron Wise returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Wise looks to improve upon his performance from the 2022 tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 15-under.
Latest odds for Wise at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Wise's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T26
|68-66-67-72
|-15
|2021
|T17
|68-69-67-72
|-12
|2020
|T39
|70-69-73-69
|-7
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Wise's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 12-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
- Wise has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -0.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.187
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.258
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.282
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.454
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.615
|-0.624
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 302.2 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sports a -0.258 mark. He has a 72.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.09, and he is breaking par 24.75% of the time.
- Wise has accumulated 6 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 224th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
