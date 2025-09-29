PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Aaron Wise returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Wise looks to improve upon his performance from the 2022 tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 15-under.

    Latest odds for Wise at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Wise's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T2668-66-67-72-15
    2021T1768-69-67-72-12
    2020T3970-69-73-69-7

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Wise's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Wise's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 17th at 12-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Wise's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D69-1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-69E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-70-70-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-66E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--

    Wise's recent performances

    • Wise's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
    • Wise has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has averaged -0.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.187-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.258-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2820.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.454-0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.615-0.624

    Wise's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wise posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.187 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 302.2 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise sports a -0.258 mark. He has a 72.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.09, and he is breaking par 24.75% of the time.
    • Wise has accumulated 6 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 224th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Chan Kim betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Niklas Norgaard betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Sep 29, 2025

    Five betting lessons from memorable European Ryder Cup win

    Golfbet News