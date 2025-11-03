Aaron Wise betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Aaron Wise finished tied for 15th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Wise's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T15
|67-71-67-64
|-15
|2022
|T15
|63-70-68-70
|-13
|2021
|2
|67-68-67-63
|-19
|2020
|MC
|70-72
|E
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Wise's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 19-under.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
- Wise has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -0.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.177
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.395
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.327
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.459
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.704
|-0.625
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards places him on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has a -0.395 mark. He has achieved a 71.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Wise has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 224th.
- On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he has broken par 23.93% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.52%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
