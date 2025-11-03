PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia.

    Aaron Wise finished tied for 15th at 15-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Wise at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Wise's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1567-71-67-64-15
    2022T1563-70-68-70-13
    2021267-68-67-63-19
    2020MC70-72E

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Wise's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Wise's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 19-under.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Wise's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D69-1--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-69E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-70-70-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-66E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--

    Wise's recent performances

    • Wise's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 10-under.
    • Wise has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has an average of 0.201 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has averaged -0.625 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.177-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.395-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3270.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.459-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.704-0.625

    Wise's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.177 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards places him on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wise has a -0.395 mark. He has achieved a 71.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Wise has earned 6 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 224th.
    • On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.459 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he has broken par 23.93% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.52%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology.

