Aaron Wise betting profile: John Deere Classic
Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Aaron Wise returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Wise's last appearance at this event was in 2021, where he finished tied for 69th.
Wise's recent history at the John Deere Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T69
|72-64-74-74
|E
At the John Deere Classic
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he finished tied for 69th after posting an even-par score.
- Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 51st at the Rocket Classic, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- Wise has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has averaged -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.096
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.265
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.434
|0.310
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.493
|-0.556
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.421
|-0.815
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.265 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wise has recorded a 0.434 mark in 2025.
- On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 30.13 Putts Per Round.
- Wise has broken par 25.69% of the time in 2025.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 302.8 yards for the current season.
- Wise has accumulated 6 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 217th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the John Deere Classic.
