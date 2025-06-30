PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: John Deere Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Rocket Classic 2025 at Detroit Golf Club on June 27, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)



    Aaron Wise returns to TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic, set to take place July 3-6, 2025. Wise's last appearance at this event was in 2021, where he finished tied for 69th.

    Latest odds for Wise at the John Deere Classic.

    Wise's recent history at the John Deere Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2021T6972-64-74-74E

    At the John Deere Classic

    • In Wise's most recent appearance at the John Deere Classic, in 2021, he finished tied for 69th after posting an even-par score.
    • Davis Thompson won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 28-under.

    Wise's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-70-70-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-66E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--

    Wise's recent performances

    • Wise's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 51st at the Rocket Classic, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
    • Wise has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.556 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has averaged -0.815 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.096-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.265-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4340.310
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.493-0.556
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.421-0.815

    Wise's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wise has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -0.265 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Wise has recorded a 0.434 mark in 2025.
    • On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 30.13 Putts Per Round.
    • Wise has broken par 25.69% of the time in 2025.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 302.8 yards for the current season.
    • Wise has accumulated 6 FedExCup Regular Season Points, ranking 217th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the John Deere Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

