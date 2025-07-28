PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
7H AGO

Aaron Wise betting profile: Wyndham Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)



    Aaron Wise returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-August 3, 2025. Wise looks to compete in this year's tournament after his previous appearances.

    Latest odds for Wise at the Wyndham Championship.

    Wise's recent history at the Wyndham Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1365-70-67-68-10
    2021T4666-70-67-70-7
    2020MC68-71-1

    At the Wyndham Championship

    • In Wise's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.

    Wise's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-69E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-68-70-70-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC74-66E--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-72+1--
    March 10, 2024Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--

    Wise's recent performances

    • Wise's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 51st at the Rocket Classic, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
    • He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Wise has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wise's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.160-0.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.235-0.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3720.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.602-0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.624-0.624

    Wise's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wise has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.22% this season.
    • His average Driving Distance stands at 302.8 yards.
    • On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.90 Putts Per Round.
    • Wise has broken par 25.00% of the time this season.
    • He has accumulated six FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 224th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

