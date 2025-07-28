Aaron Wise betting profile: Wyndham Championship
1 Min Read
Aaron Wise of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 17, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Aaron Wise returns to the Wyndham Championship, set to tee off at Sedgefield Country Club from July 31-August 3, 2025. Wise looks to compete in this year's tournament after his previous appearances.
Latest odds for Wise at the Wyndham Championship.
Wise's recent history at the Wyndham Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|2021
|T46
|66-70-67-70
|-7
|2020
|MC
|68-71
|-1
At the Wyndham Championship
- In Wise's most recent appearance at the Wyndham Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 13th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Aaron Rai won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 18-under.
Wise's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-66
|E
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 10, 2024
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
Wise's recent performances
- Wise's best finish in his last ten appearances was a tie for 51st at the Rocket Classic, where he finished with a score of 10-under.
- He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Wise has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.624 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wise's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.160
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.235
|-0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.372
|0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.602
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.624
|-0.624
Wise's advanced stats and rankings
- Wise has posted a Greens in Regulation Percentage of 72.22% this season.
- His average Driving Distance stands at 302.8 yards.
- On the greens, Wise has delivered a -0.602 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.90 Putts Per Round.
- Wise has broken par 25.00% of the time this season.
- He has accumulated six FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 224th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wise as of the start of the Wyndham Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.