Exempt status
Korn Ferry Tour: Exempt Medical (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
- 2020 Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS
Forme Tour Victories (1)
- 2016 Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel
Additional Victories (1)
2016 Staal Foundation Open presented by Tbaytel
National Teams
Personal
- Nearly chose to play varsity baseball before choosing golf at the University of Arkansas.
- Lists getting his first college win as his biggest thrill in golf.
- Keeps two quarters in his right pocket during each round as a superstition.
- Favorite pro teams are the Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas Cowboys and Toronto Blue Jays.
- Favorite musicians are Led Zeppelin and Blue Oyster Cult.
- Personal motto is "Live every day like it's your last."
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper: Carded weekend rounds of 67-67 en route to a T5 finish at the Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr Pepper.
Career Highlights
2021 Season
REX Hospital Open: Fired a second-round 6-under 65 and third-round 7-under 64 en route to a 19-under 265 and T3 finish, his ninth consecutive top-25, at the REX Hospital Open.
Visit Knoxville Open: Used four rounds of 68 or better to finish ninth at the Visit Knoxville Open.
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: Shot weekend rounds of 4-under 68 and 3-under 69 to log a T9 finish (his fourth top-10 in a stretch of six starts) at 9-under 279 at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation.
Veritex Bank Championship: Carded weekend rounds of 63-65 to rise to a T3 finish at 20-under at the Veritex Bank Championship.
MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Carded four sub-par rounds at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute to finish solo-fourth.
Club Car Championship at The Landings Club: Closed with a 5-under 67 and finished solo 6th (his first top-10 since July 2020) at 15-under 273 at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Club.
2020 Season
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 108 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded four top-25s in 12 starts, including a season-best T10 at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth. Took a medical after missing approximately four months during the season.
Wichita Open Supporting Wichita's Youth: Held a share of the 18-hole lead in Wichita, eventually finishing T10 for the week.
2018 Season
Made 24 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up five top-10 finishes in 12 made cuts, including a runner-up at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER. Finished the Regular Season at No. 30 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. Finished the Finals at No. 86 on the Finals money list.
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz: Picked up his fifth top-10 of the season with a T8 finish at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by Kraft-Heinz.
BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation: Carded a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the final round of the BMW Charity Pro-Am for a T9.
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Carded a T5 finish at the United Leasing & Finance Championship after posting rounds of 72-70-71-73–286 (-2).
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by NACHER: Opened the Chitimacha Louisiana Open with rounds of 65-67 for a share of the 36-hole lead with Julian Etulain. Fell off the pace with a 1-over 72 in the third round. Entered the final round six strokes back and posted 8-under 63 to finish solo-second, two behind Etulain.
El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova: Posted a final-round 6-under-par 66 to move up 25 spots to solo-fifth at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova. Began the final round with five-consecutive birdies, tying the season's best birdie streak up to that point.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 38 on the money list. Recorded three top-10 finishes in 23 starts. Ranked fourth on Tour in total driving and fifth in driving distance and ball striking. Had the longest consecutive birdie streak of 2017 on Tour (8). Finished the Korn Ferry Tour Finals at No. 72.
Nashville Golf Open Benefitting the Snedeker Foundation: T3 at the Nashville Golf Open.
Amateur Highlights
- Was named an Honorable Mention All-American by Golfweek in 2015 and 2016.
- Was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2012-13 at Arkansas.