Taylor Moore betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot on the fourth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on earning status for the upcoming season at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Latest odds for Moore at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry

    • This is Moore's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-65-68-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6371-65-75-73E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-68-74-68+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC80-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-66-69-1652
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Moore has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.147-0.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.207-0.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.320-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.124-0.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Total940.136-0.796

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.207 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Moore has delivered a standout performance around the green this season with a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 18th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.83% of the time.
    • Moore has earned 405 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

