Taylor Moore betting profile: PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot on the fourth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore has not competed in the tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Dye's Valley Course Dec. 11-14 with his sights set on earning status for the upcoming season at the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
At the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
- This is Moore's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Lanto Griffin won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 9-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|71-65-75-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-68-74-68
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-66-69
|-16
|52
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Moore has an average of -0.400 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -0.190 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.796 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.147
|-0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.207
|-0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.320
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.124
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|0.136
|-0.796
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranked 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.207 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Moore has delivered a standout performance around the green this season with a 0.320 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 18th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.124 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 128th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 63rd by breaking par 22.83% of the time.
- Moore has earned 405 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
