Taylor Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic

Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.92% Greens in Regulation rate.

Moore excelled around the greens this season with a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 15th on TOUR.

On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.85% of the time.