Taylor Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic
Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025
Taylor Moore finished tied for 35th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Moore's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|68-73-68-66
|-7
|2023
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2022
|T8
|66-65-71-66
|-14
At The RSM Classic
- In Moore's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 14-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|71-65-75-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-68-74-68
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-66-69
|-16
|52.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
Moore's recent performances
- Moore's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.870 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|66
|0.181
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.198
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.326
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|130
|-0.135
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.174
|-0.870
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Moore excelled around the greens this season with a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 15th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.85% of the time.
- Moore has earned 405 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The RSM Classic.
