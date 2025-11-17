PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Taylor Moore of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore finished tied for 35th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Moore at The RSM Classic.

    Moore's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3568-73-68-66-7
    2023MC72-74+4
    2022T866-65-71-66-14

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for eighth at 14-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-65-68-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6371-65-75-73E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-68-74-68+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC80-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-66-69-1652.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.193 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.870 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee660.181-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.198-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.326-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.135-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.174-0.870

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (66th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.5 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 67.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Moore excelled around the greens this season with a 0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked 15th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.85% of the time.
    • Moore has earned 405 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    WiretoWire: Schenk survives blustery Bermuda for first TOUR win

    Wire to Wire
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Bud Cauley betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 17, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for The RSM Classic?

    Latest
    Official

    Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    1

    Adam Schenk
    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    -12

    1

    USA
    A. Schenk
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    E

    2

    Chandler Phillips
    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    -11

    2

    USA
    C. Phillips
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T3

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    T3

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Vince Whaley
    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    V. Whaley
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Frankie Capan III
    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    F. Capan III
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -1

    T3

    Max McGreevy
    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1

    -10

    T3

    USA
    M. McGreevy
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    +1
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW