Taylor Moore betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Taylor Moore has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years and will tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16. The tournament offers a $6 million purse with Rafael Campos defending his title after winning at 19-under in 2024.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Moore's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|71-65-75-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-68-74-68
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|80-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-67-66-69
|-16
|52.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|70-67-69-68
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Moore has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged -0.870 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.181
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.198
|-0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|15
|0.326
|-0.193
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.135
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|91
|0.174
|-0.870
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Moore ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.326 average this season.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 23.01% of the time.
- Moore has earned 405 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
