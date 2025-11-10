PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Taylor Moore has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years and will tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16. The tournament offers a $6 million purse with Rafael Campos defending his title after winning at 19-under in 2024.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Moore's first time competing in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-65-68-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6371-65-75-73E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-68-74-68+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC80-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1466-67-66-69-1652.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-73+4--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3370-67-69-68-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has one top-twenty finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
    • Moore has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged -0.870 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.181-0.429
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.198-0.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.326-0.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.135-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Total910.174-0.870

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.181 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 68.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Moore ranks 15th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.326 average this season.
    • On the greens, Moore delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 129th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 50th by breaking par 23.01% of the time.
    • Moore has earned 405 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 100th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Zac Blair betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Purse breakdown: What are the payouts for Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Latest
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW