Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Tournament winner (thru 2021-22)
JOINED TOUR
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2016
-
PGA TOUR: 2017
PGA TOUR Victories (1)
- 2019 Wyndham Championship
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR (0-1)
-
2021 Lost to Seamus Power, Barbasol Championship
KORN FERRY TOUR (0-1)
-
2016 Lost to Grayson Murray, Wesley Bryan, Digital Ally Open
Personal
- Earliest golf memory is playing golf with his father and grandfather in the father-son tournament at Lake Hickory Country Club.
- Favorite sports teams are the North Carolina Tar Heels, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Braves.
- Always marks his golf ball with three dots under the number and only uses 1s and 3s.
- Enjoys hunting and fishing when away from the golf course.
Special Interests
- Hunting, fishing, other sports
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Barbasol Championship: Held the outright lead after the second and third rounds of the Barbasol Championship before falling to Seamus Power in a six-hole playoff. Marked the first playoff of his PGA TOUR career. Co-led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (83.33 percent).
- Sanderson Farms Championship: Held a share of the 54-hole lead en route to a third-place result at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Marked his first career 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.31).
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Barbasol Championship: Held the outright lead after the second and third rounds of the Barbasol Championship before falling to Seamus Power in a six-hole playoff. Marked the first playoff of his PGA TOUR career. Co-led the field in Greens in Regulation Percentage (83.33 percent).
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Held a share of the 54-hole lead en route to a third-place result at the Sanderson Farms Championship. Marked his first career 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR. Co-led the field in Par-5 Scoring Average (4.31).
2020 Season
Advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third consecutive season, ending at No. 67 in the FedExCup standings. Reached the BMW Championship for the second straight season. Made 16 of 23 cuts and recorded two top-10 finishes, which came in consecutive starts (T10/Charles Schwab Challenge, T8/RBC Heritage).
-
Sanderson Farms Championship: Shared the first-round lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship with Tom Hoge before finishing T11. Represented the third 18-hole lead/co-lead of his career (fell to 0-for-3).
2019 Season
Earned first career victory in the final event of the Regular Season, the Wyndham Championship, and advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second time, finishing the season No. 32 in the FedExCup standings. Qualified for the BMW Championship for the first time in his career, missing out on a spot in the TOUR Championship after a bogey at the 72nd hole of the BMW Championship. Earned three top-10s and made 21 cuts in 29 starts.
-
Wyndham Championship: After entering the final round of the Wyndham Championship trailing Byeong Hun An by three strokes, carded an 8-under 62 (equaling the lowest final round by a winner in event history) to win by one stroke over Webb Simpson. By earning his first PGA TOUR victory in his 77th start at the age of 26 years, 2 months, 3 days, notched the seventh win (fifth player) of the Wyndham Championship by a native of North Carolina, joining Raymond Floyd (1979), Davis Love III (1992, 2006, 2015), Scott Hoch (2001) and Simpson (2011). Became the first player since Lee Trevino (1974 Zurich Classic of New Orleans) to win without a bogey in a 72-hole stroke-play event. Led the field in Strokes Gained: Tee To Green (+10.455), Strokes Gained: Approach The Green (+6.821), Scrambling (10/10; T1) and Putts/GIR (T1).
-
Barbasol Championship: En route to a T29 at the Barbasol Championship, opened with a 62 to hold a one-shot lead after 18 holes, his first solo-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR.
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Playing in the final group of the final round for the first time on the PGA TOUR, finished T11 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. 54-hole score of 199 was first career sub-200 three-round score. Second-round 63 topped previous career-low of 64 (two instances; most recent: R3/2019 Desert Classic).
-
RBC Heritage: After making the cut on the number (even-par 142), carded scores of 67-66 in the final two rounds to finish T6 at the RBC Heritage. Ranked No. 1 in scrambling (23/26).
-
Desert Classic: Tied Vaughn Taylor for seventh at the Desert Classic with a score of 19-under 269. Week was highlighted by a bogey-free 8-under 64 in round three that included a stretch of four birdies in a row.
2018 Season
On the strength of six top-25 finishes in 22 starts, highlighted by two top-10 showings, advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time in his career. Following a missed cut at THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of four Playoffs events, ended his season at No. 117 in the FedExCup.
-
Barbasol Championship: Finished alone in fifth at the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club after three consecutive rounds of 66 (69-66-66-66).
-
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open: Finished a career-best T4 and just one stroke out of the three-man playoff at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, eventually won by Patrick Cantlay on the second extra hole.
2017 Season
In his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, made 20 out of 28 cuts with four top-25s, including one top-10. Ended his first season at No. 132 in the FedExCup standings, seven spots out of advancing to the FedExCup Playoffs. Competed in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals where he missed the cut in all four starts.
-
Puerto Rico Open: Posted 6-under 66s in rounds one and three of the Puerto Rico Open en route to a T10 finish with six others at 15-under 273. The finish came on the heels of his previous-best showing of T14 at the Valspar Championship.
2016 Season
Among four top-10 finishes in 18 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour were two runner-up showings and a third-place finish en route to claiming 10th place on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season money list to earn his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season. Finished 26th in the final priority-ranking order.
-
Digital Ally Open: Locked up his PGA TOUR card with a T2 performance at the Digital Ally Open. Played in Sunday's final threesome alongside eventual-winner Wesley Bryan and Grayson Murray, birdieing three of the final five holes to earn a spot in a playoff alongside Bryan and Murray. All three players birdied the first playoff hole, but Bryan hit his tee shot to three feet on the next hole, tapping in the putt for his third win of the year.
-
LECOM Health Challenge: After a missed cut at the LECOM Health Challenge, responded with a T2 at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship. Carded 67-67 and was five off the lead after 36 holes. Continued to surge up the leaderboard on Saturday with a third-round 66. Stood T10 after 54 holes and saved his best for the final round, closing with a 64 to reach 20-under par for the tournament. Moved up to No. 23 on the money list with the runner-up performance.
-
Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna: Added a top-10 at the Air Capital Classic presented by Aetna. Fired a first-round 63 and was one back after 18 holes. A second-round 66 gave him a share of the 36-hole lead. Struggled on Saturday, but carded a 69 to remain in contention. Entered the final round two back and carded a 68 for a T6.
-
Rex Hospital Open: Made the most of his start at the Rex Hospital Open, opening with back-to-back rounds of 2-under 69 to make the cut. Charged into contention, just four shots back of the 54-hole lead, with a third-round 5-under 66. Fired one of only 14 under-par rounds on Sunday with a 2-under 69 to finish in solo third, a career-best on the Korn Ferry Tour. Earned $44,200 for his solo-third to earn Special Temporary Membership on the Korn Ferry Tour.
-
United Leasing & Finance Championship: Earned his first career Korn Ferry Tour start via the Monday Qualifier at the United Leasing & Finance Championship. After opening with a 77, posted rounds of 69-72-68 to close and finish T23, earning his way into the Rex Hospital Open two weeks later.
Amateur Highlights
- Two-time All-American at Western Carolina University, where he won six individual titles and finished as the all-time career scoring average leader. Became the first player in school history to compete in the NCAA National Championship.
- His high school, Hickory High School, won the state championship in 2009, while he took individual honors in 2010-11.