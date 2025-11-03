J.T. Poston betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

Poston has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.

Poston has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.