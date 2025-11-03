J.T. Poston betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
J.T. Poston finished tied for 33rd at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Poston's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|2023
|T24
|66-67-70-70
|-7
|2022
|T20
|64-72-68-68
|-8
|2021
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|2020
|T39
|71-67-66-71
|-9
At the FedEx St. Jude Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
- Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-71-71-70
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-67-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|73-67-71-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|74-72-70-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|66-69-71-72
|-2
|16.500
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.125
|0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.070
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.194
|0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.033
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.423
|0.661
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.96% of the time.
- Poston currently has 850 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 51st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.