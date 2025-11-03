PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: FedEx St. Jude Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    J.T. Poston finished tied for 33rd at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Southwind Aug. 7-10 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Latest odds for Poston at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Poston's recent history at the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3369-70-67-70-4
    2023T2466-67-70-70-7
    2022T2064-72-68-68-8
    2021MC76-77+11
    2020T3971-67-66-71-9

    At the FedEx St. Jude Championship

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 20th at 8-under.
    • Hideki Matsuyama won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 17-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-70-70-69-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-71-71-70+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-67-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-68-66-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4573-67-71-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3374-72-70-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-76+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3666-69-71-72-216.500

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.661 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1250.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0700.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.1940.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0330.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.4230.661

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.070 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranks 129th by breaking par 20.96% of the time.
    • Poston currently has 850 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 51st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Si Woo Kim betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 3, 2025

    Max McGreevy betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Bank of Utah Championship

    1

    Michael Brennan
    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    -22

    1

    USA
    M. Brennan
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -5

    2

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    -18

    2

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -4

    T3

    David Ford
    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    D. Ford
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Thorbjørn Olesen
    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    -16

    T3

    DEN
    T. Olesen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -3

    T3

    Ben Silverman
    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    CAN
    B. Silverman
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    T3

    Justin Lower
    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4

    -16

    T3

    USA
    J. Lower
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -4
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW