J.T. Poston betting profile: The RSM Classic
J.T. Poston finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2025 RSM Classic.
Poston's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|2023
|T21
|70-67-66-67
|-12
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2021
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|2020
|T14
|66-70-68-66
|-12
At The RSM Classic
- In Poston's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|68-70-70-69
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-71-71-70
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-67-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|73-67-71-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|74-72-70-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|66-69-71-72
|-2
|16.500
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.125
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.070
|0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.194
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.033
|0.396
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.423
|0.688
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Poston delivered a 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
- Poston has accumulated 850 FedExCup Regular Season points (51st) and ranked 138th by breaking par 20.96% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The RSM Classic.
