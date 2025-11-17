PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    J.T. Poston finished tied for fifth at 14-under in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of improving on that strong showing in the 2025 RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Poston at The RSM Classic.

    Poston's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T570-71-64-63-14
    2023T2170-67-66-67-12
    2022MC71-75+4
    2021MC71-69-2
    2020T1466-70-68-66-12

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 14-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2968-70-70-69-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-71-71-70+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-67-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-68-66-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4573-67-71-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3374-72-70-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-76+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3666-69-71-72-216.500

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.079 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.085 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of 0.396 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.1250.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0700.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.1940.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.0330.396
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.4230.688

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.125 (74th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranked 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sported a 0.070 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Poston delivered a 0.194 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 96th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76.
    • Poston has accumulated 850 FedExCup Regular Season points (51st) and ranked 138th by breaking par 20.96% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

