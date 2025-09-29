J.T. Poston betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

Poston has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.

Poston has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.