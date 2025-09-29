J.T. Poston betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship
J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
J.T. Poston returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Poston looks to improve upon his recent performances at this tournament.
Poston's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|2022
|MC
|69-72
|-3
|2021
|3
|66-67-69-70
|-16
|2020
|T11
|64-70-70-70
|-14
At the Sanderson Farms Championship
- In Poston's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Poston's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 16-under.
- Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Poston's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-71-71-70
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-67-68
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|63.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-67
|-1
|--
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|73-67-71-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T33
|74-72-70-73
|+9
|28.250
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-76
|+9
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T36
|66-69-71-72
|-2
|16.500
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T5
|68-70-68-73
|-5
|275.000
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
- Poston has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has averaged 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.098
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.107
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.200
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.001
|-0.039
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.406
|0.469
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.098 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.107 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
- Poston currently ranks 51st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 850 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.
