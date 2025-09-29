PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: Sanderson Farms Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

J.T. Poston of the United States plays a shot on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship 2025 at Caves Valley Golf Club on August 15, 2025 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston returns to the Sanderson Farms Championship, set to tee off at The Country Club of Jackson from Oct. 2-5, 2025. Poston looks to improve upon his recent performances at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Poston at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Poston's recent history at the Sanderson Farms Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC76-74+6
    2022MC69-72-3
    2021366-67-69-70-16
    2020T1164-70-70-70-14

    At the Sanderson Farms Championship

    • In Poston's most recent appearance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Poston's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished third at 16-under.
    • Kevin Yu won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Poston's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3072-71-71-70+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-67-68-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1167-67-68-66-1263.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC72-77+7--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-67-1--
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4573-67-71-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT3374-72-70-73+928.250
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-76+9--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT3666-69-71-72-216.500
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT568-70-68-73-5275.000

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 5-under.
    • Poston has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has averaged 0.469 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.0980.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green760.1070.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.2000.072
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.001-0.039
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4060.469

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.098 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.4 yards ranks 147th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Poston sports a 0.107 mark that ranks 76th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 64.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Poston has delivered a 0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 62nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 20.97% of the time.
    • Poston currently ranks 51st in FedExCup Regular Season points with 850 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

