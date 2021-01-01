Exempt status
-
PGA TOUR: Top 125 non-member 2018-19 (thru 2020-21)
JOINED TOUR
International Victories (4)
-
2017 Open de Portugal [Eur]
-
2018 Hero Indian Open [Eur]
-
2018 BMW International Open [Eur]
-
2018 Made In Denmark [Eur]
Personal
- Played collegiate golf at Jacksonville State University in Alabama, the same school fellow English golfer Danny Willett attended.
- Comes from a very athletic family, with his parents being PE teachers. Was good at all sports including high-level cricket, football and rugby. Began taking golf seriously at age 18.
- Huge Manchester United fan.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Valero Texas Open: Began the final round of the Valero Texas Open with his first career 54-hole lead/co-lead on TOUR before finishing solo-third. Marked his second top-three result on TOUR and first since the 2019 PGA Championship (T3).
-
The RSM Classic: Held a share of the 18-hole lead at The RSM Classic before finishing T37. Marked his first lead after any round on the PGA TOUR.
2020 Season
Ended his first full season as a PGA TOUR member No. 134 in the FedExCup standings, making nine cuts in 13 starts. Collected three top-25 finishes, highlighted by a T4 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.
2019 Season
-
PGA Championship: Recorded the best finish by a European player at the PGA Championship with a tie for third. Earned 160 Non-Member FedExCup Points and qualified for Special Temporary Membership for the remainder of the season.
-
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: Carded four under-par scores to finish T6 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Was his first top-10 in eight career PGA TOUR starts.
2018 Season
-
Made In Denmark: Earned his fourth European Tour title at the Made in Denmark by prevailing in a four-man playoff against Steven Brown, Jonathan Thomson and Lee Westwood. Birdied five of his final six holes in regulation to card a final-round 5-under 67 and finished at 19-under. Stuck his approach to five feet on the second playoff hole and converted his birdie putt to secure his win at Silkeborg Ry Golf Club. Earned his third victory in a span of six months in the 2018 European Tour season.
-
BMW International Open: Carded a closing bogey-free round of 7-under 65 at the BMW International Open for his third European Tour victory. Finished at 10-under 278 and one shot ahead of three others, including 2008 champion Martin Kaymer and Thorbjorn Olesen. Olesen shot a course-record, 11-under 61 on Sunday. Started the day two shots back, but opened with birdies at Nos. 1 and 3 and then made five more on the back for a closing 31. Marked his second victory of the season.
-
Hero Indian Open: Defeated Andrew "Beef" Johnston on the first extra hole to claim a playoff victory at the Hero Indian Open at DLF Golf and Country Club. Began the final round with a share of the lead with India's Shubhankar Sharma and closed with a 68 to tie Johnston at 11-under. Became the first Englishman to win the Indian Open. Marked his second European Tour title. Moved into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career.
2017 Season
Played consistently on the European Tour. Earned his second Tour victory in India.
-
U.S. Open: Made his PGA TOUR debut at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Missed the cut (76-75).
-
Open de Portugal: Earned his first victory on the European Tour at the Open de Portugal at Morgado Golf Resort. Held a five-shot lead after 36 holes and went wire-to-wire for a 19-under 271 total, three shots clear of Julian Suri.
2016 Season
Captured six titles on the Alps Tour, winning the Order of Merit. Earned a berth on the European Challenge Tour.