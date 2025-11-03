PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Wallace betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matt Wallace missed the cut at even par the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Wallace's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC68-74E

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • In Wallace's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1074-66-66-67-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2765-71-68-68-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-67-68-64-20133.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-69-66-75-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5071-68-68-72-17.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4669-67-73-68-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2372-74-69-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 1.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.117-0.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0110.445
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5230.266
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0850.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5041.066

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.011 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Wallace excelled around the green this season with a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, which placed him third on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.66% of the time.
    • Wallace has earned 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Sponsored by CDW