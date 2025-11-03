Matt Wallace betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Matt Wallace missed the cut at even par the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at El Cardonal at Diamante Nov. 6-9 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 World Wide Technology Championship.
Wallace's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|68-74
|E
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- In Wallace's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Austin Eckroat won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 24-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|74-66-66-67
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|65-71-68-68
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-67-68-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-69-66-75
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|71-68-68-72
|-1
|7.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|69-67-73-68
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-74-69-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.191 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 1.066 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.117
|-0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.011
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.523
|0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.085
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.504
|1.066
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.011 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 66.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Wallace excelled around the green this season with a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, which placed him third on TOUR.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.66% of the time.
- Wallace has earned 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
