Matt Wallace betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.157 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.079 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Wallace delivered an impressive 0.564 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR.

On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.