Matt Wallace betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

Matt Wallace has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 as he makes his debut at this event.
At the Bank of Utah Championship
- This is Wallace's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
- Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|74-66-66-67
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|65-71-68-68
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-67-68-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-69-66-75
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|71-68-68-72
|-1
|7.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|69-67-73-68
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-74-69-73
|+8
|42.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|66-70-70-70
|-4
|36.500
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 1.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.157
|-0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.079
|0.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.564
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.121
|0.577
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.608
|1.181
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.157 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.079 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Wallace delivered an impressive 0.564 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- Wallace has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.
