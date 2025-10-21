PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
36M AGO

Matt Wallace betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matt Wallace has not competed in the Bank of Utah Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Black Desert Resort Golf Course Oct. 23-26 as he makes his debut at this event.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Bank of Utah Championship.

    At the Bank of Utah Championship

    • This is Wallace's first time competing in the Bank of Utah Championship in the past five years.
    • Matt McCarty won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 23-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1074-66-66-67-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2765-71-68-68-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-67-68-64-20133.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-69-66-75-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5071-68-68-72-17.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4669-67-73-68-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2372-74-69-73+842.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2266-70-70-70-436.500

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished third with a score of 20-under.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.269 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.581 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 1.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.157-0.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0790.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5640.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1210.577
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6081.181

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.157 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.079 mark that ranked 86th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 66.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Wallace delivered an impressive 0.564 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 97th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.97, and he ranked 96th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
    • Wallace has accumulated 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Bank of Utah Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Ricky Castillo betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Alex Noren betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Oct 21, 2025

    Carson Lundell betting profile: Bank of Utah Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Baycurrent Classic

    1

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    -19

    1

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -19
    R4
    -7

    2

    Max Greyserman
    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    -18

    2

    USA
    M. Greyserman
    Tot
    -18
    R4
    -6

    3

    Michael Thorbjornsen
    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    -16

    3

    USA
    M. Thorbjornsen
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    -7

    T4

    Takumi Kanaya
    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    -14

    T4

    JPN
    T. Kanaya
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -9

    T4

    Rico Hoey
    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    -14

    T4

    PHI
    R. Hoey
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7

    -14

    T4

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -7
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW