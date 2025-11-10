PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Matt Wallace betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Matt Wallace has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making a strong impression in his return to this event.

    Latest odds for Wallace at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Wallace's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Wallace's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3168-70-68-66-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1074-66-66-67-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2765-71-68-68-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenT365-67-68-64-20133.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4573-69-66-75-115.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5071-68-68-72-17.500
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT4669-67-73-68-119.500
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT2372-74-69-73+842.000

    Wallace's recent performances

    • Wallace has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
    • Wallace has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wallace has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee131-0.117-0.286
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0110.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green30.5230.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0850.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.5040.378

    Wallace's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.011 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Wallace excelled around the greens this season with a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked third on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
    • Wallace has earned 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

