Matt Wallace betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Matt Wallace has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making a strong impression in his return to this event.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Wallace's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Wallace's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|68-70-68-66
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T10
|74-66-66-67
|-11
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|65-71-68-68
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T3
|65-67-68-64
|-20
|133.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|73-69-66-75
|-1
|15.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T50
|71-68-68-72
|-1
|7.500
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T46
|69-67-73-68
|-11
|9.500
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T23
|72-74-69-73
|+8
|42.000
Wallace's recent performances
- Wallace has finished in the top-10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 20-under.
- Wallace has an average of -0.286 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.269 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wallace has averaged 0.378 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wallace's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|131
|-0.117
|-0.286
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.011
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.523
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.085
|0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.504
|0.378
Wallace's advanced stats and rankings
- Wallace posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.117 (131st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wallace sported a 0.011 mark that ranked 97th on TOUR. He ranked 78th with a 67.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Wallace excelled around the greens this season with a 0.523 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark that ranked third on TOUR.
- On the greens, Wallace delivered a 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 118th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.84% of the time.
- Wallace has earned 439 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wallace as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
