Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 11-40 and Ties Qualifying Tournament (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR China: 2016
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2019
PLAYOFF RECORD
(0-1)
-
2018 Lost to Joseph Gunerman, Motin Yeung, Kunming Championship
Personal
- Worked at The Open Championship that Tom Watson almost won. Was in perfect position to watch the last four holes and the playoff.
- Won the 2018 PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics: Shot a pair of 5-under 65s and totaled a 17-under 263 for a T5 finish, his first top-five since July 2020, at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.
-
MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute: Finished T9 at 8-under at the MGM Resorts Championship at Paiute.
2020 Season
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded a final-round 66 to rise to a T7 finish at 7-under 277 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
-
TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes: Used rounds of 70-66-70-69 to finish T3 at 13-under 275 at the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.
-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar: Spurred by back-to-back 67s in the second and third rounds, finished T9 at 9-under 279 at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar.
2019 Season
Finished the season at No. 82 on the Regular Season points list. Recorded five top-25s in 22 starts, including a season-best T12 at The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay. At the conclusion of the season, returned to China to play in three PGA TOUR Series-China tournaments, recording one top-10.
-
Zhuzhou Classic: One week after missing his first career cut on PGA TOUR Series-China, the 2018 Player of the Year found his rhythm in his second start of the year, in Zhuzhou. Carded rounds of 70-69-72-70 to finish T9.
2018 Season
Made a strong comeback at the final tournament of the year, the Clearwater Bay Open, finishing solo second at the event to supplant Charlie Saxon to capture the Order of Merit title and Player of the Year honors. Despite not winning, was the picture of consistency, playing in all 14 tournaments without missing a cut. Had four second-place finishes and nine overall top-10s to earn fully-exempt Web.com Tour membership in 2019.
-
Clearwater Bay Open: Overcame the disappointment of finishing second for a fourth time during the season and the sixth time in his PGA TOUR Series-China career by shooting a final-round 62 to move into solo second and win the Order of Merit title. Needed a solo-second finish and for Charlie Saxon to tie for 25th or worse, with both scenarios playing out. Defeated Saxon by ¥2,375. His 62 was his career-low round on the circuit, highlighted by eight birdies. Including his closing eagle during Saturday’s third round, played his final 20 holes in 10-under.
-
Zhuhai Championship: Opened with a 2-under 69 on his way to a T9 with Aron Zemmer, Ryan Siegler and Huilin Zhang, six shots behind winner Kevin Techakanokboon.
-
Macau Championship: Added his seventh top-10 of the year, a T8 in Macau, thanks to opening and closing 68s at Caesars Golf Macau.
-
Suzhou Championship: Fired four under-par rounds and stayed in contention all week at Jinji Lake GC. Eventually settled for a third-place finish in Suzhou, three strokes behind winner Richard Jung.
-
Qingdao Championship: Shook off the effects of a 6-over 78 Saturday with a bogey-free, 3-under 69 to close the tournament that helped him finish second overall, his sixth runner-up finish in his last 11 PGA TOUR Series-China events.
-
Yantai Championship: In his first start since losing a playoff at the Kunming Championship, posted four sub-par rounds which led to his ninth-place finish at the Yantai Mashanzhai GC.
-
Kunming Championship: Was the first-round leader following an 8-under-par 63 and made a spirited back-nine run on Sunday, posting a 5-under-par 30, to remain in contention. Made a clutch birdie at No. 17, which got him a berth in the three-man playoff with Joseph Gunerman and Motin Yeung, but Yeung’s birdie on the first hole quickly ended it and he finished T2.
-
Haikou Championship: After back-to-back rounds of 2-under-par 70 and found him just three off the pace, a closing-round 73 was his downfall. His 1-over-par finish included a quadruple bogey at No. 13.
-
Chengdu Championship: One of just two players to post four straight rounds in the 60s at the Luxehills International CC event which eventually led to a T2 finish.
2016 Season
-
Buick Open: Came back strong with another runner-up showing, this time at the Buick Open in Guangzhou. Shot back-to-back, 2-under 71s on the weekend at the season-ending event to climb into a T2 with Mark Baldwin, Shotaro Wada and Rak Cho, a stroke behind Huilin Zhang's winning score. Closing three top-10s earned him membership should he choose in 2017 on PGA TOUR China, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
-
Zhuhai Hengqing Phoenix Tree Open: Had a breakthrough week in mid-November in Zhuhai, shooting a final-round, even-par 71 on the difficult Orient G&CC to finish second, four shots behind winner Charlie Saxon. The win was worth ¥129,600, a career-best, and moved him to No. 11 on the Order of Merit with one tournament to play.
-
Putian Open: Added a T8 at the Putian Open in mid-November for his third top-10 of the campaign. His closing 69 at Putian Mazu GC and Resort was one of only seven sub-70 rounds during the week.
-
Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open: Finished T9 at the Chongqing Jiangnan NewTown KingRun Open, a third-round 65–matching his career-low round (Cadillac Championship third round). Tied with Sejun Yoon and David Lutterus.
-
Cadillac Championship: Enjoyed a top-10 outing in June at the Cadillac Championship in Chengdu. Recorded four under-par rounds (70-67-65-68) to finish at 18-under, good for a T6 with Daniel Pearce and Yanwei Liu.
-
China QT #2-OCT Kunming Wind Valley: Completed the strong finish to his season with an eighth-place position on the final Order of Merit. Enjoyed five top-10s including three in a row to complete his first PGA TOUR China season. He garnered fully exempt status for the season after tying for fourth at the Second Global Qualifying Tournament in Kunming in mid-January. Opened 71-70, which was enough to tie him with Mark Baldwin, Do Eun An and Geon Ha Kim.
2015 Season
Made two starts on the Europro Golf Tour, missing the cut in both tournaments.
Amateur Highlights
- Attended college at Radford University in Virginia. Was the Radford team captain during his junior and senior years.
- Best finishes during his college years came at the Bash at the Beach (Myrtle Beach, S.C.) and the Golf Galaxy Virginia Commonwealth Shootout (Richmond, Va.–both third-place efforts.
- Was an All-Big South Academic selection from 2011 to 2014.
- Won two County Championship Strokeplay titles in his native England and also added a County Matchplay victory.
- Also was T2 at the English Amateur.