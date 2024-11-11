PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Callum Tarren betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Callum Tarren enters play in Southampton, BER, seeking better results Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over the last two times Tarren has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
    • Tarren missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022.
    • When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).

    Tarren's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/2022MC67-73-2
    10/28/2021MC77+6

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Tarren has not finished in the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
    • Tarren hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 61st.
    • He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • Callum Tarren has averaged 313.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren has an average of -1.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.231 in his past five tournaments.
    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 this season (144th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranks 29th, while his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 179th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 130th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.172, while he ranks 122nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.95%.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, and his 30.08 putts-per-round average ranks 176th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29309.5313.9
    Greens in Regulation %12265.95%74.07%
    Putts Per Round17630.0830.8
    Par Breakers12223.21%22.69%
    Bogey Avoidance17418.19%13.43%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren has played 26 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 30.8%.
    • Tarren, who has 89 points, currently ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160. In that tournament, he finished 69th.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.658. He finished 61st in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.915 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 72nd in that event).
    • Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.245-1.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.1720.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.179-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting176-0.674-1.609
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.270-3.231

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-69-71-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2168-67-68-69-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6168-70-71-70-9--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-73+6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-66E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.