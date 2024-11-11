Callum Tarren betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Callum Tarren enters play in Southampton, BER, seeking better results Nov. 14-17 in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after failing to make the cut in his last outing, the World Wide Technology Championship.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over the last two times Tarren has played the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- Tarren missed the cut (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in 2022.
- When Camilo Villegas won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 275.8 (74th in the field), 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th).
Tarren's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|10/28/2021
|MC
|77
|+6
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five events, Tarren has not finished in the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five appearances.
- Tarren hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 61st.
- He finished with a score of 9-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
- Callum Tarren has averaged 313.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren has an average of -1.609 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Tarren has an average of -3.231 in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 this season (144th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranks 29th, while his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 179th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 130th on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.172, while he ranks 122nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.95%.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, and his 30.08 putts-per-round average ranks 176th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|309.5
|313.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|122
|65.95%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|176
|30.08
|30.8
|Par Breakers
|122
|23.21%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|174
|18.19%
|13.43%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren has played 26 tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut eight times, a success rate of 30.8%.
- Tarren, who has 89 points, currently ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking 22nd in the field at 2.160. In that tournament, he finished 69th.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 23rd in the field with a mark of 2.658. He finished 61st in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.915 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished 72nd in that event).
- Tarren delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.245
|-1.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.172
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.179
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.674
|-1.609
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.270
|-3.231
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-66
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.