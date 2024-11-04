Callum Tarren betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five appearances, Tarren finished outside the top 20.

He's made the cut in one of his last five events.

Tarren has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.

Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 318.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.441 Strokes Gained: Putting.