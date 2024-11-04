PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Callum Tarren betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Callum Tarren enters play in Los Cabos, MEX, seeking better results Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Shriners Children's Open.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Tarren has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Tarren last played at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
    • Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Tarren's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023MC70-72-2
    11/3/2022MC75-72+5

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Tarren finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
    • Tarren has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 318.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.441 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -3.820 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Tarren .

    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 51.8% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.172.
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages 30.07 putts per round (174th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26310.0318.3
    Greens in Regulation %12365.65%72.69%
    Putts Per Round17430.0731.4
    Par Breakers12423.06%20.37%
    Bogey Avoidance17218.33%15.28%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 25 tournaments).
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut eight times.
    • Currently, Tarren ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings with 89 points.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160 (he finished 69th in that event).
    • Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.658. In that event, he finished 61st.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 2.915 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that tournament.
    • Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.245-1.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1720.466
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.179-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting172-0.674-2.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.270-3.820

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-69-71-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2168-67-68-69-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6168-70-71-70-9--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-73+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.