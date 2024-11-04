Callum Tarren betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Callum Tarren enters play in Los Cabos, MEX, seeking better results Nov. 7-10 in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship after failing to make the cut in his most recent competition, the Shriners Children's Open.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Tarren has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Tarren last played at the World Wide Technology Championship in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 2-under.
- Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, posting a driving average of 300.6 yards (43rd in the field) with a 92.86% driving accuracy (25th) and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Tarren's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|11/3/2022
|MC
|75-72
|+5
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Tarren finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five events.
- Tarren has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, he finished -9 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 318.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -2.441 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Tarren is averaging -3.820 Strokes Gained: Total.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 ranks 143rd on TOUR this season, and his 51.8% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren ranks 129th on TOUR with a mark of -0.172.
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 172nd this season, while he averages 30.07 putts per round (174th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|310.0
|318.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|123
|65.65%
|72.69%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|30.07
|31.4
|Par Breakers
|124
|23.06%
|20.37%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|18.33%
|15.28%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren is still looking for his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 25 tournaments).
- In those 25 events, he made the cut eight times.
- Currently, Tarren ranks 181st in the FedExCup standings with 89 points.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160 (he finished 69th in that event).
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship, ranking 23rd in the field at 2.658. In that event, he finished 61st.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best mark this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 2.915 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that tournament.
- Tarren posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked 21st in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.245
|-1.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.172
|0.466
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.179
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|172
|-0.674
|-2.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.270
|-3.820
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
