Callum Tarren betting profile: ISCO Championship

Tarren's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.

Tarren has an average of -0.485 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Tarren has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.