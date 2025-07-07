Callum Tarren betting profile: ISCO Championship
Callum Tarren of England looks on following his second shot on the sixth hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on June 01, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Callum Tarren returns to the ISCO Championship after finishing tied for 21st in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.
Tarren's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T21
|68-67-68-69
|-16
At the ISCO Championship
- In Tarren's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 16-under.
- Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.
Tarren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|T49
|67-68-71-71
|-5
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T37
|69-68-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-66
|E
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T61
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|24.889
Tarren's recent performances
- Tarren's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.485
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.662
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren has averaged -0.485 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Tarren has averaged 0.146 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Tarren has posted an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Tarren has averaged -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
- Overall, Tarren has averaged -0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
