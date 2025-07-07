PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Callum Tarren betting profile: ISCO Championship

Callum Tarren of England looks on following his second shot on the sixth hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by SalzburgerLand 2025 at Golfclub Gut Altentann on June 01, 2025 in Henndorf am Wallersee, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Callum Tarren returns to the ISCO Championship after finishing tied for 21st in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club (Championship Course) in Louisville, Kentucky, July 10-13 for the 2025 ISCO Championship.

    Latest odds for Tarren at the ISCO Championship.

    Tarren's recent history at the ISCO Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2168-67-68-69-16

    At the ISCO Championship

    • In Tarren's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 21st after posting a score of 16-under.
    • Harry Hall won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 22-under.

    Tarren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicT4967-68-71-71-5--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3769-68-68-72-7--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-66E--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC75-73+6--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6168-70-71-70-9--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC73-73+4--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT2168-67-68-69-1624.889

    Tarren's recent performances

    • Tarren's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 16-under.
    • Tarren has an average of -0.485 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren has averaged -0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.485
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.662

    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren has averaged -0.485 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Tarren has averaged 0.146 in his last five starts.
    • Around the green, Tarren has posted an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, Tarren has averaged -0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five starts.
    • Overall, Tarren has averaged -0.662 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

