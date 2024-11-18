Callum Tarren betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160. He finished 69th in that tournament.

Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.658 mark ranked 23rd in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.915 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.