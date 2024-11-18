PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Callum Tarren betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Callum Tarren will appear Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his last tournament he finished 37th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 7-under at Port Royal Golf Course.

    Latest odds for Tarren at The RSM Classic.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Tarren has an average finish of second, and an average score of 17-under.
    • In 2023, Tarren failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).

    Tarren's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC70-72E
    11/17/2022264-68-69-64-17
    11/18/2021MC70-71-1

    Tarren's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 49th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren has an average of -2.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Tarren is averaging -3.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Tarren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 ranks 146th on TOUR this season, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 180th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren owns a -0.172 mark (132nd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Tarren's -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 178th this season, while he averages 30.03 putts per round (176th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40307.6307.6
    Greens in Regulation %11866.08%73.02%
    Putts Per Round17630.0330.6
    Par Breakers12523.15%23.02%
    Bogey Avoidance17117.51%10.71%

    Tarren's best finishes

    • Tarren has participated in 27 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Tarren has 89 points, placing him 181st in the FedExCup standings.

    Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160. He finished 69th in that tournament.
    • Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.658 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.915 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
    • Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.245-1.307
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green132-0.1720.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.179-0.840
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting178-0.674-2.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total172-1.270-3.782

    Tarren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-72+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-70-66-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-73+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-72+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-78+9--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship7269-73-72-75+53
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6970-68-70-74+23
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2367-72-70-68-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-65-71-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge7067-74-72-76+93
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-69-71-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-73+2--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2168-67-68-69-1625
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC74-70+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6168-70-71-70-9--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-73+6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-66E--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship3769-68-68-72-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.