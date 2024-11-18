Callum Tarren betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 08: Callum Tarren of England plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2024 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2024 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Callum Tarren will appear Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his last tournament he finished 37th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 7-under at Port Royal Golf Course.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Tarren has an average finish of second, and an average score of 17-under.
- In 2023, Tarren failed to make the cut (with a score of even-par) in his most recent appearance at The RSM Classic.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Ludvig Åberg posted numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- In addition, Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (ninth).
Tarren's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|70-72
|E
|11/17/2022
|2
|64-68-69-64
|-17
|11/18/2021
|MC
|70-71
|-1
Tarren's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Tarren has an average finish of 49th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Tarren has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Callum Tarren has averaged 307.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren has an average of -2.114 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Tarren is averaging -3.782 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tarren's advanced stats and rankings
- Tarren's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 ranks 146th on TOUR this season, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 180th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Tarren owns a -0.172 mark (132nd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Tarren's -0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 178th this season, while he averages 30.03 putts per round (176th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.6
|307.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|118
|66.08%
|73.02%
|Putts Per Round
|176
|30.03
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|125
|23.15%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|171
|17.51%
|10.71%
Tarren's best finishes
- Tarren has participated in 27 tournaments this season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Tarren has 89 points, placing him 181st in the FedExCup standings.
Tarren's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 22nd in the field with a mark of 2.160. He finished 69th in that tournament.
- Tarren's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 2.658 mark ranked 23rd in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Tarren's best effort this season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.915 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Tarren posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.165 (his best mark this season), which ranked ninth in the field. He finished 72nd in that event.
- Tarren recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked 21st in the field.
Tarren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.245
|-1.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|132
|-0.172
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.179
|-0.840
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|178
|-0.674
|-2.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|172
|-1.270
|-3.782
Tarren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-70-66
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|72
|69-73-72-75
|+5
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|69
|70-68-70-74
|+2
|3
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|67-72-70-68
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-65-71
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|70
|67-74-72-76
|+9
|3
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|21
|68-67-68-69
|-16
|25
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|61
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-66
|E
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|69-68-68-72
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Tarren as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.