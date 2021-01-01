Exempt status
-
Korn Ferry Tour: Finishers 2-10 and Ties Qualifying Tournament (thru 2020)
JOINED TOUR
-
PGA TOUR Latinoamérica: 2016
-
Korn Ferry Tour: 2020
PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Victories (1)
- 2019 88 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp-Telecom
International Victories (2)
-
2015 Waterloo Open
-
2016 Waterloo Open
PLAYOFF RECORD
PGA TOUR LATINOAMERICA (0-1)
-
2019 Lost to Emilio Dominguez, Neuquen Argentina Classic
Personal
- Fulfilled a four-year term on active duty before leaving the Air Force in May 2014 to pursue a career in professional golf.
- As an Air Force officer he was a nuclear missile operator between 2010 and 2014.
- His wife is a Captain in the Air Force Reserve and brother is a Major in the Air Force.
- In 2015, he left his wife in the hospital while she was in the early stages labor to play in a playoff for the U.S. Open Local Qualifier (the course was minutes from the hospital). After a bogey on the first hole, he immediately left the course to go to the hospital. To this day, he tells people she cost me the 2015 U.S. Open.
- Represents Folds of Honor because of his military background.
- Enjoys woodworking and working on do-it-yourself projects around the house.
Special Interests
CURRENT YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
Career Highlights
2021 Season
-
REX Hospital Open: Logged back-to-back top-10s for the first time in his career, totaling a 16-under 268, highlighted by a 7-under 64 in the third round, and finishing T9 at the REX Hospital Open.
-
Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank: Shot even par or better in all four rounds (67-71-70-68) and posted an 8-under 276 for a T8 finish at the Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank.
-
Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS: Recorded back-to-back bogey-free rounds of 6-under 65 and 8-under 63 on the weekend and finished solo 3rd (highest finish of his career at the time) at 16-under 268 at the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS.
2020 Season
-
WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz: Carded four rounds under par to finish T7 at 7-under 277 at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz.
2019 Season
Played in 16 events, making 15 cuts. Won for the first time and led the Order of Merit for five weeks and never fell from the top five after that. Eventually finished second in earnings, thanks to six top-10s.
-
Neuquen Argentina Classic: After a 71-71 start that allowed him to make the cut on the number, turned it on on the weekend at Chapelco GC. Moved into contention with his third-round, 8-under 64 that left him four shots behind 54-hole leaders Otto Black and Mito Pereira. With that duo stumbling Sunday, made six birdies, an eagle and two bogeys to shoot 66 and post the clubhouse lead. Watched as Puma Dominguez birdied the 72nd hole to force a playoff then couldn’t match Dominguez on the second extra hole, as Dominguez won. Runner-up finish moved him to No. 2 on the Order of Merit with two tournaments left.
-
Banco del Pacifico Open presentado por Quito Alcaldia: Was one of six players to post four under-par scores during the week in Quito in early October. The performance—three 69s and a second-round 70—led to a T7 with Alex Weiss and Shad Tuten.
-
CoBank Colorado Open: Playing only an hour outside where he attended college, played solid at Green Valley Ranch in Denver to finish T4 with Chandler Blanchet, Christopher Petefish and Ryan McCormick, at 17-under. Saved his best round for last, shooting a 6-under 66 Sunday to go with his 67-70-68 start.
-
Bupa Match Play: Went 2-1 in his two matches in the Tour’s only match-play tournament, defeating Rafael Echenique and Russell Budd before falling to Australia’s Harrison Endycott in the third round.
-
BMW Jamaica Classic: Was in contention on the final day in Jamaica but got off to a slow start with a bogey on his opening hole at Cinnamon Hill GC. Could only make four more birdies the rest of the way against a closing bogey on No. 18 that left him alone in fourth, three shots shy of winner Evan Harmeling.
-
88 Abierto OSDE del Centro presentado por FiberCorp-Telecom: Opened slowly in Cordoba and then turned it on over the final 54 holes to win a PGA TOUR Latinoamerica tournament for the first time. After starting with a 2-over 73 during a rain-plagued first round, went 16-under the rest of the way (67-66-64) and posted a 14-under score with players still on the course. Watched Nicolo Galletti pull within one stroke after an eagle at No. 16, but when Galletti bogeyed the 17th Whitney breathed a bit easier. Eventually defeated Galletti by one stroke, allowing him to move to No. 1 on the Order of Merit for the first time.
-
Buenaventura Classic: Finished T10 in the season-opener, tying with Santiago Gomez a distant 10 strokes behind winner Jared Wolfe at Buenaventura GC.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-Mexico: His final 36 of 65-67 left him alone in fourth place at Estrella del Mar Golf & Beach, good for fully-exempt status for the season's first half of the schedule.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 89 on the money list. Recorded four top-25 finishes in 15 starts.
-
Lincoln Land Charity Championship: Finished T5 at the Lincoln Land Charity Championship.
2016 Season
Made 14 cuts and had ten top-25s in 17 starts to finish the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica season ranked 11th on the Order of Merit. Only start on the Korn Ferry Tour was a missed cut at the Utah Championship.
-
Aruba Cup: Was a member of the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica team that won the inaugural Aruba Cup 13-7 over the Mackenzie Tour in December. Finished that event with a record of 2-1-0.
-
Web.com Tour Q-School: Finished T113 at the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament in December.
-
San Luis Championship: T8 at the San Luis Championship.
-
Flor de Cana Open presented by The Mortgage Store: Finished solo fourth at the Flor de Caña Open.
-
Lexus Panama Classic: T6 at the Lexus Panama Classic.
-
PTLA Qualifying Tournament-USA: Joined PGA TOUR Latinoamérica by sharing runner-up honors at the U.S. Q-School in January.
-
Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open: Claimed runner-up honors at the Roberto De Vicenzo Punta del Este Open Copa NEC in Punta del Este, Uruguay in October, where he finished five strokes behind winner Guillermo Pereira.
-
Waterloo Open: Won the Waterloo Open for the second consecutive year.
2015 Season
-
Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank: Finished T63 at the Utah Championship in first career start on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Amateur Highlights
- Played college golf while at the United States Air Force Academy, where he had four individual wins and was named twice an All-American Scholar.
Q SCHOOL GRADUATE