Tom Whitney betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Tom Whitney hits the links Nov. 21-24 in the 2024 The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) following a 23rd-place finish in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship his last time in competition.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In the past five years, this is Whitney's first time competing at The RSM Classic.
- With numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth), Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023.
- Åberg's average driving distance was 309.5 (second in field), he hit 86.11% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (ninth) en route to his win last year.
Whitney's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Whitney has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Whitney has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Tom Whitney has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Whitney is averaging -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Whitney has an average of 0.331 in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 296.8 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 66th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.203, while he ranks 46th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.28%.
- On the greens, Whitney's -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 176th this season, and his 29.74 putts-per-round average ranks 168th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|131
|296.8
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|46
|69.28%
|71.88%
|Putts Per Round
|168
|29.74
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|102
|23.91%
|27.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|14.81%
|9.72%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 25 tournaments).
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 10 times (40%).
- Currently, Whitney sits 183rd in the FedExCup standings with 82 points.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 4.894 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.086 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.821. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Whitney posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 34th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
- Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.185
|1.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.203
|-0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|177
|-0.414
|-0.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|176
|-0.593
|-0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.618
|0.331
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|72-68-74-70
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|67-69-74-68
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|23
|72-67-65-71
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.