Tom Whitney betting profile: The RSM Classic

This season Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 4.894 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where his 5.086 mark ranked fifth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney's best effort this season was in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.821. He missed the cut in that tournament.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Whitney posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.760, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him 34th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).