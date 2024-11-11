Tom Whitney betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.894. He finished 11th in that event.

Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086 (he finished 13th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney delivered his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.821. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.760, which ranked 34th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.