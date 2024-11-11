PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Tom Whitney betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    In his last tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship, Tom Whitney posted a 42nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Whitney at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Whitney is playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Whitney's recent performances

    • Whitney has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Whitney has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
    • Tom Whitney has averaged 299.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Whitney has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Whitney is averaging 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Whitney's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whitney has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185, which ranks 60th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 127th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 65th on TOUR with a mark of 0.203.
    • On the greens, Whitney has registered a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a putts-per-round average of 29.84, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127297.5299.5
    Greens in Regulation %4369.44%72.92%
    Putts Per Round16929.8429.1
    Par Breakers11023.66%26.39%
    Bogey Avoidance12715.05%8.68%

    Whitney's best finishes

    • Whitney is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 24 tournaments).
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • As of now, Whitney has collected 82 points, which ranks him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.894. He finished 11th in that event.
    • Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086 (he finished 13th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney delivered his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.821. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.760, which ranked 34th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
    • Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).

    Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1850.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2030.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.414-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting175-0.593-0.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-0.6180.501

    Whitney's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC66-70-73-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-67-75-68-853
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC67-76+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open6167-69-71-75-63
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3371-69-69-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-79+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-72-75-74+52
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6371-69-70-75-33
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-69-70--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6665-70-75-73-14
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-72E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-71+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-74+5--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-67-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-74+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship4772-68-74-70-4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-68-68-65-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-73+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship4267-69-74-68-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.