Tom Whitney betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Tom Whitney hits a chip shot on the sixth hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on April 30, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
In his last tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship, Tom Whitney posted a 42nd-place finish, and he enters the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship looking to improve on that finish.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Whitney is playing at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in the past five years.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas took him the title in this tournament in 2023.
Whitney's recent performances
- Whitney has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Whitney has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Tom Whitney has averaged 299.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney has an average of -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whitney is averaging 0.501 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- Whitney has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.185, which ranks 60th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranks 127th, and his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Whitney ranks 65th on TOUR with a mark of 0.203.
- On the greens, Whitney has registered a -0.593 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 175th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a putts-per-round average of 29.84, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|297.5
|299.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|43
|69.44%
|72.92%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.84
|29.1
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.66%
|26.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|127
|15.05%
|8.68%
Whitney's best finishes
- Whitney is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in 24 tournaments).
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- As of now, Whitney has collected 82 points, which ranks him 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Whitney's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.894. He finished 11th in that event.
- Whitney's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.086 (he finished 13th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Whitney delivered his best performance this season at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 1.821. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Whitney posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (1.760, which ranked 34th in the field). In that event, he finished 11th.
- Whitney delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked 11th in the field (he finished 11th in that event).
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.185
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.203
|0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.414
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|175
|-0.593
|-0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-0.618
|0.501
Whitney's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-73
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-67-75-68
|-8
|53
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|61
|67-69-71-75
|-6
|3
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|71-69-69-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-79
|+6
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-72-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|63
|71-69-70-75
|-3
|3
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-69
|-70
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-70-75-73
|-1
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|47
|72-68-74-70
|-4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-68-65
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|42
|67-69-74-68
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.