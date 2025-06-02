Tom Whitney betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Tom Whitney of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Tom Whitney returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8, 2025. Whitney looks to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
Whitney's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T54
|72-67-68-71
|-7
|2020
|MC
|69-75
|+1
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Whitney's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Whitney's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T23
|72-67-65-71
|-9
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T42
|67-69-74-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T11
|68-68-68-65
|-15
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T47
|72-68-74-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-65
|-7
|--
Whitney's recent performances
- Whitney has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.
Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Whitney's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for Whitney's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
