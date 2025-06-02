PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Tom Whitney betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Tom Whitney of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 17, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Tom Whitney returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8, 2025. Whitney looks to improve upon his previous performances in this event.

    Latest odds for Whitney at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Whitney's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T5472-67-68-71-7
    2020MC69-75+1

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Whitney's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Whitney's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2372-67-65-71-9--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4267-69-74-68-10--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC71-73+2--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT1168-68-68-65-15--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-71-3--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT4772-68-74-70-4--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-74+2--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC70-74+2--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC72-65-7--

    Whitney's recent performances

    • Whitney has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 15-under.

    Whitney's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Whitney's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats or rankings are available for Whitney's recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whitney as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

