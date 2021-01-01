×
Ben Taylor
Ben Taylor

Ben Taylor

EnglandEngland
202
FEDEXCUP Rank
82
FEDEXCUP Points
OWGR926
OWGR
71.977
Scoring Average

Performance
RESULTS

Ben Taylor
Ben Taylor
EnglandEngland
Ben Taylor

5  ft, 11  in

180 cm

200 lbs

90 kg

June 11, 1992

29

Epsom, London

Champions Gate, Florida

Single

Louisiana State University (2015, Sports Administration)

2015

$670,793

London, England

Exempt status

  • PGA TOUR: Top 50 from 2019 Korn Ferry Tour (thru 2020-21)

JOINED TOUR

  • Korn Ferry Tour: 2017
  • PGA TOUR: 2020

Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)

  • 2018 Club Colombia Championship

National Teams

  • 2013 Arnold Palmer Cup

Personal

  • Grew up in England with parents, Phil and Suzanne, and older sister, Katie. Father, Phil, is a PGA professional who owns a public driving range where Ben learned to play. Uncle, Max, is also a PGA professional and teaches at the driving range.
  • Played soccer, ice hockey, rugby, cricket and tennis until he started focusing on golf at age 14.
  • Enjoys traveling to the Florida Keys where he enjoys being on the water.
  • Big LSU football fan and his favorite soccer team is Arsenal.
  • Idolized Lee Westwood growing up.
  • Competed at Nova Southeastern University for two years before transferring to LSU where he would play and graduate. Became the first player to win a NCAA championship at both a D-2 and D-1 school.
  • Always carries exactly nine tees in his pocket to start a round.

Career Highlights

2019 Season

Earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 9 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, entering the 2019-20 season 19th in the final priority ranking. For the season, collected three top-10s, highlighted by a runner-up at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, and made 13 cuts in 22 starts.

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship: Used four rounds in the 60s to finish T2 at Ohio State University Golf Club's Scarlet Course. The result earned him a spot in The Finals 25 and his first PGA TOUR card.
  • Knoxville Open: Playing out of the final twosome on Sunday, carded a final-round 74 to finish T10, his second top-10 of the season.
  • Panama Championship: Held the solo lead after Friday and Saturday in Panama, finishing solo-fourth for the week.

2018 Season

Made 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up a win and two additional top-25 finishes in 12 made cuts. Six-stroke margin of victory at the Club Colombia Championship was the largest of the 2018 Tour season. Finished the Regular Season at No. 29 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the first time. Ended the Finals at No. 93 on the Finals money list.

  • Club Colombia Championship: Carded rounds of 67-66-68-68–269 (-15) at the Club Colombia Championship for his first win on Tour. Set a new tournament record for largest margin of victory, winning by six shots. Became the fourth Englishman to win on Tour and the fourth first-time winner of the 2018 Season. His opening-round 4-under 67 matched the tournament record for lowest start by a champion.

2017 Season

Finished the Regular Season at No. 80. Recorded three top-25 finishes in 22 starts. Ranked third on Tour in putts per round (28.36).

  • News Sentinel Open presented by Pilot: T7 at the News Sentinel Open.

2016 Season

Made two starts on the PGA TOUR with one made cut (T48 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans). Finished the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada season with seven made cuts and two top-25s in 11 starts. Was 71st on the Order of Merit.

  • GolfBC Championship: Recorded a season-best T14 at the GolfBC Championship.

2015 Season

  • The Open Championship: Qualified for the Open Championship, where he missed the cut with rounds of 82-73 in his first career start on the PGA TOUR.

Amateur Highlights

  • Only player in college golf history to win an NCAA team championship in both Division I and Division II.
  • Recorded a 3-0 record in match play at the 2015 NCAA Championships, helping lead LSU to the 2015 NCAA Championship title.
  • Won the 2014 David Toms Intercollegiate.
  • Named a Division II First-Team All-American in both 2013 and 2012 at Nova Southeastern.
  • Represented Europe in the 2013 Palmer Cup.
  • Named the 2012 Jack Nicklaus Division II Collegiate Player of the Year.
  • Helped Nova Southeastern win the Division II team championship in 2012.