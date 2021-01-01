|
Ben Taylor
Full Name
5 ft, 11 in
180 cm
Height
200 lbs
90 kg
Weight
June 11, 1992
Birthday
29
AGE
Epsom, London
Birthplace
Champions Gate, Florida
Residence
Single
Family
Louisiana State University (2015, Sports Administration)
College
2015
Turned Pro
$670,793
Career Earnings
London, England
City Plays From
Exempt status
JOINED TOUR
Korn Ferry Tour Victories (1)
National Teams
Personal
Special Interests
Career Highlights
2019 Season
Earned PGA TOUR membership by finishing No. 9 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, entering the 2019-20 season 19th in the final priority ranking. For the season, collected three top-10s, highlighted by a runner-up at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship, and made 13 cuts in 22 starts.
2018 Season
Made 25 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018, picking up a win and two additional top-25 finishes in 12 made cuts. Six-stroke margin of victory at the Club Colombia Championship was the largest of the 2018 Tour season. Finished the Regular Season at No. 29 on the money list to advance to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals for the first time. Ended the Finals at No. 93 on the Finals money list.
2017 Season
Finished the Regular Season at No. 80. Recorded three top-25 finishes in 22 starts. Ranked third on Tour in putts per round (28.36).
2016 Season
Made two starts on the PGA TOUR with one made cut (T48 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans). Finished the Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada season with seven made cuts and two top-25s in 11 starts. Was 71st on the Order of Merit.
2015 Season
Amateur Highlights