Ben Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship
Ben Taylor hits the links in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 after a 46th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his last tournament.
The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
- Location: Los Cabos, MEX
- Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
- Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
- Purse: $7.2M
- Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen
At the World Wide Technology Championship
- Over his last four trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Taylor has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).
Taylor's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/2/2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|11/3/2022
|59
|68-70-67-73
|-6
|12/3/2020
|65
|72-69-72-70
|-1
|11/14/2019
|MC
|68-78
|+4
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -1.222 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.683 ranks 171st on TOUR this season, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 175th on TOUR with a mark of -0.713.
- On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|302.3
|309.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|62.96%
|69.84%
|Putts Per Round
|106
|29.07
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.12%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|18.11%
|14.68%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Currently, Taylor has 79 points, placing him 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.339.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.993.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.866 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.683
|-2.321
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|175
|-0.713
|-0.682
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.121
|1.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.127
|0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|167
|-1.148
|-1.222
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|69-66-70-69
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|68-68-67-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|64-70-68-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-67-72
|-7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.