Ben Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 49th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Taylor has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting.