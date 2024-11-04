PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Ben Taylor betting profile: World Wide Technology Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Ben Taylor hits the links in the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship Nov. 7-10 after a 46th-place finish in the Shriners Children's Open in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the World Wide Technology Championship.

    The World Wide Technology Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 7-10, 2024
    • Location: Los Cabos, MEX
    • Course: El Cardonal at Diamante
    • Par: 72 / 7,452 yards
    • Purse: $7.2M
    • Previous winner: Erik van Rooyen

    At the World Wide Technology Championship

    • Over his last four trips to the World Wide Technology Championship, Taylor has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 62nd.
    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the World Wide Technology Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • When Erik van Rooyen won this tournament in 2023, he finished with a driving average of 300.6 (43rd in the field), 92.86% driving accuracy (25th), and 27.5 putts per round (third).

    Taylor's recent history at the World Wide Technology Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/2/2023MC73-73+2
    11/3/20225968-70-67-73-6
    12/3/20206572-69-72-70-1
    11/14/2019MC68-78+4

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 49th.
    • He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Ben Taylor has averaged 309.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Taylor is averaging 0.775 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -1.222 in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.683 ranks 171st on TOUR this season, and his 52.7% driving accuracy average ranks 171st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor ranks 175th on TOUR with a mark of -0.713.
    • On the greens, Taylor has delivered a 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 106th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 22.12% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83302.3309.0
    Greens in Regulation %16462.96%69.84%
    Putts Per Round10629.0729.2
    Par Breakers14622.12%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance16918.11%14.68%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has taken part in 24 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Currently, Taylor has 79 points, placing him 184th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.339.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best effort this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.993.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.866 (his best mark this season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.683-2.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.713-0.682
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1211.005
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1270.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Total167-1.148-1.222

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-153
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4669-66-70-69-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship668-68-67-65-2053
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-75+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5264-70-68-74-46
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-67-72-7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the World Wide Technology Championship.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.