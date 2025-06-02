Ben Taylor betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Ben Taylor of England plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Ben Taylor returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8, 2025. Taylor's last appearance at this event resulted in a tie for 15th place in 2022.
Taylor's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T15
|69-67-66-68
|-15
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|64-67-65-73
|-19
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|71-69-71-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T46
|68-70-67-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|T52
|64-70-68-74
|-4
|6.257
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Taylor in the 2025 season or for his last five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
