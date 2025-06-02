PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Ben Taylor betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Taylor of England plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Ben Taylor returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8, 2025. Taylor's last appearance at this event resulted in a tie for 15th place in 2022.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Taylor's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1569-67-66-68-15

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he finished tied for 15th after posting a score of 15-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Taylor's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2664-67-65-73-19--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC72-70E--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4771-69-71-68-5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT4668-70-67-72-7--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipT5264-70-68-74-46.257
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC69-75+2--

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 19-under.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Taylor in the 2025 season or for his last five starts.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

