Ben Taylor betting profile: The RSM Classic

In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 47th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

Ben Taylor has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Taylor has an average of 1.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.