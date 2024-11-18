Ben Taylor betting profile: The RSM Classic
1 Min Read
Ben Taylor will play Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his last tournament he finished 47th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 5-under at Port Royal Golf Course.
The RSM Classic tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
- Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
- Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
- Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
- Purse: $7.6M
- Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg
At The RSM Classic
- In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Taylor has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 12-under.
- Taylor last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
- Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
- Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.
Taylor's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|11/16/2023
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|11/17/2022
|21
|71-65-65-69
|-12
|11/21/2019
|MC
|74-67
|-1
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 47th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Ben Taylor has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has an average of 1.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -1.479 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.683 this season, which ranks 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -0.713 mark (179th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 72nd this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 107th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.9
|298.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|167
|63.33%
|67.86%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|29.12
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|158
|21.94%
|20.24%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|17.59%
|11.11%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 26.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
- As of now, Taylor has accumulated 79 points, which ranks him 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.339 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945. He finished sixth in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 2.993 mark ranked in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.866, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-0.683
|-2.965
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|179
|-0.713
|-0.868
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|63
|0.121
|1.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.127
|1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|170
|-1.148
|-1.479
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|69-66-70-69
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|68-68-67-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|64-70-68-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-67-72
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|71-69-71-68
|-5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.