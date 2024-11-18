PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Ben Taylor betting profile: The RSM Classic

    Ben Taylor will play Nov. 21-24 in St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA, at the 2024 The RSM Classic. In his last tournament he finished 47th in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 5-under at Port Royal Golf Course.

    The RSM Classic tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 21-24, 2024
    • Location: St. Simons Island, Georgia, USA
    • Course: Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course)
    • Par: 70 / 7,005 yards
    • Purse: $7.6M
    • Previous winner: Ludvig Åberg

    At The RSM Classic

    • In his last three appearances at The RSM Classic, Taylor has an average finish of 21st, and an average score of 12-under.
    • Taylor last played at The RSM Classic in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 6-over.
    • Ludvig Åberg won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 4.896 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (first in field), 2.387 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 6.407 in SG: Putting (fourth).
    • Åberg averaged 309.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 86.11% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (ninth) in that victory a year ago.

    Taylor's recent history at The RSM Classic

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    11/16/2023MC78-70+6
    11/17/20222171-65-65-69-12
    11/21/2019MC74-67-1

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Taylor has an average finish of 47th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
    • Taylor has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Ben Taylor has averaged 298.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor has an average of 1.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of -1.479 in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.683 this season, which ranks 176th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.9 yards) ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor owns a -0.713 mark (179th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 72nd this season, and his 29.12 putts-per-round average ranks 107th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104299.9298.1
    Greens in Regulation %16763.33%67.86%
    Putts Per Round10729.1229.2
    Par Breakers15821.94%20.24%
    Bogey Avoidance17217.59%11.11%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor has participated in 26 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't finished first in any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 26.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (seven cuts made).
    • As of now, Taylor has accumulated 79 points, which ranks him 184th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.339 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945. He finished sixth in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship, where his 2.993 mark ranked in the field.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (5.866, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) at the ISCO Championship, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that event).

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-0.683-2.965
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green179-0.713-0.868
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green630.1211.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1271.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170-1.148-1.479

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-153
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4669-66-70-69-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship668-68-67-65-2053
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-75+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5264-70-68-74-46
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-67-72-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4771-69-71-68-5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.