Ben Taylor betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

In his last five appearances, Taylor has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Taylor is averaging 0.506 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.