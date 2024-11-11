Ben Taylor betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: Ben Taylor of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)
Ben Taylor looks to improve upon his 57th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17.
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info
- Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
- Location: Southampton, BER
- Course: Port Royal Golf Course
- Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
- Purse: $6.9M
- Previous winner: Camilo Villegas
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Taylor has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 45th.
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished 57th after posting a score of 5-under.
- With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.
Taylor's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|10/27/2022
|57
|70-65-77-67
|-5
|10/29/2020
|49
|71-72-70-70
|-1
|10/31/2019
|28
|70-68-70-66
|-10
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Taylor has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 0.506 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging -1.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.683 this season (174th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 88th, while his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a -0.713 average that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 63.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd. He has broken par 21.92% of the time (159th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.8
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|63.39%
|69.91%
|Putts Per Round
|122
|29.20
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|159
|21.92%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|17.96%
|12.04%
Taylor's best finishes
- Although Taylor hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut six times (24%).
- Taylor, who has 79 points, currently ranks 184th in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.339 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.993 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.866), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked sixth in the field.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.683
|-2.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|177
|-0.713
|-0.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|62
|0.121
|1.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.127
|0.506
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|168
|-1.148
|-1.504
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-73
|-2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-71-75-72
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-79
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+8
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-77
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|37
|63-71-65-74
|-15
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|69-66-70-69
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|6
|68-68-67-65
|-20
|53
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|52
|64-70-68-74
|-4
|6
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-70-67-72
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.