4H AGO

Ben Taylor betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 18: Ben Taylor of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 18, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

    Ben Taylor looks to improve upon his 57th-place finish in 2022's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 14-17.

    Latest odds for Taylor at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tournament and course info

    • Date: Nov. 14-17, 2024
    • Location: Southampton, BER
    • Course: Port Royal Golf Course
    • Par: 71 / 6,828 yards
    • Purse: $6.9M
    • Previous winner: Camilo Villegas

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • Over his last three trips to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Taylor has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 45th.
    • In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished 57th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • With a driving average of 275.8 yards (74th in the field), a 67.86% driving accuracy (16th), and 28 putts per round (26th), Camilo Villegas captured the title in this tournament in 2023.

    Taylor's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    10/27/20225770-65-77-67-5
    10/29/20204971-72-70-70-1
    10/31/20192870-68-70-66-10

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Taylor has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He posted a final score of -7 relative to par in his only made cut in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Ben Taylor has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 0.506 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging -1.504 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.683 this season (174th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.8 yards) ranks 88th, while his 54.4% driving accuracy average ranks 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Taylor sports a -0.713 average that ranks 177th on TOUR. He ranks 162nd with a 63.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.127 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 72nd on TOUR this season, and his 29.20 putts-per-round average ranks 122nd. He has broken par 21.92% of the time (159th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.8306.3
    Greens in Regulation %16263.39%69.91%
    Putts Per Round12229.2029.7
    Par Breakers15921.92%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance17217.96%12.04%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Although Taylor hasn't won any of the 25 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut six times (24%).
    • Taylor, who has 79 points, currently ranks 184th in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship, where his 2.339 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • Taylor put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 40th in the field with a mark of 0.945.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best performance this season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 2.993 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.866), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Taylor posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.128) in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.683-2.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green177-0.713-0.928
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green620.1211.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.1270.506
    Average Strokes Gained: Total168-1.148-1.504

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC78-70+6--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-71-73-2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-71-75-72E4
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-73+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC70-71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-79+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC76-74+8--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-77+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-74+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3763-71-65-74-153
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-72+4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-76+6--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-76+10--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC76-68E--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4669-66-70-69-109
    July 11-14ISCO Championship668-68-67-65-2053
    July 25-283M OpenMC69-75+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5264-70-68-74-46
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC67-74-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-70-67-72-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

